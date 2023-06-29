Top NCC breeders export semen to USA

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Top NCC breeders export semen to USA

The semen from four rams is the first time to be exported in more than 30 years.

By Katrina Macarthur
Andrew Polson is one of two selected to send North Country Cheviot semen to the USA after the lifting of a 30 year ban.
Andrew Polson is one of two selected to send North Country Cheviot semen to the USA after the lifting of a 30 year ban.

Two Scottish breeders have exported semen from North Country Cheviot rams to the USA – the first time in more than 30 years.

Roderick Runicman from the Scottish Borders and Andrew Polson from Caithness were selected to export semen across the pond to strengthen the gene pool of the American flock.

The move follows President Biden’s scrapping of the beef and lamb import ban in September 2021, which had been in place since 1989 due to fears over the UK outbreak of Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy (BSE).

As well as meat, the ban included semen and embryos, meaning the US gene pool for native breeds such as the North Country Cheviot has been severally restricted for more than three decades.

Andrew, who runs the Smerlie flock, said it was an honour to provide semen, particularly after returning to Northies in 2012 after a 25-year break.

He now runs 200 pure-bred ewes and sells shearling rams and gimmers at Caithness and Lockerbie.

The rams he put forward to donate semen were Smerlie Ambassador, Smerlie Admiral, Smerlie Whisky and Cairnside Brightspark.

“I was contacted directly by a breeder in the States whose grandfather was from Caithness,” said Andrew.

“He had studied agriculture at university in Scotland and visited sales in Caithness so he knew what he was looking for.

Roderick Runciman with his son Lewis at Lockerbie, who have also been selected to send semen to the USA.

“They had seen some of my sheep and Roderick’s sheep go into the sale ring and because of that we were asked to supply semen. Roderick has a fantastic track record and it was a great honour for the Smerlie flock to be asked. It’s going to be good for the North Country Cheviot breed and for our fellow breeders.”

The breeders both put forward four rams each to donate the semen managed by AB Europe.

Roderick, of the well-known Allanshaws flock, said his rams – Sebay Excitable, Pengreos Xcalibre, Allanshaws XR3, and Allanshaw ACDC – were all proven sires and passed the tests with flying colours.

He said: “The Americans are keen to improve the breed and they watch every sale and show and comment on them. They see when you win a show and they seemed to like my type.

“The Scottish blood will widen the gene pool but Rome wasn’t built in a day. It isn’t going to suddenly make them into the quality we see over here but I do think it’s a big step forward to improving the genetics across the pond.”

Roderick runs 750 North Country Cheviot ewes that scan between 190% – 200% and are capable of raising two lambs even at heights of up to 1,400ft on his farm near Galashiels.

He keeps 300 of his ewes pure and the rest are put to a Bluefaced Leicester to produce Cheviot Mules which he sells privately to a regular client list.

More from Press and Journal

Cyclists tend to outnumber drivers in Copenhagen (Image: Andrei Antipov/Shutterstock)
Angus Peter Campbell: Here's what Scotland can learn from Denmark
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0043663. Callum Law 27th June 2023. Full time result Buckie 3 Peterhead 2 Pictures taken at the pre-season friendly between Buckie Thistle and Peterhead today. Picture:Buckie 1 Stuart Knight Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Trophy target for Buckie Thistle's new recruit Stuart Knight
Areial view of workshop.
'Rare' opportunity to buy or rent 5,245sq ft workshop in Elgin
Artist impression of revamped Elgin Town Hall.
Elgin Cultural Quarter: Timeline for work at two major buildings revealed
The Ross County fans celebrate after their side - somehow - saw off Partick Thistle in the Premiership play-off final. Image: SNS
Play-off thriller earned Ross County new fans, says chief executive Steven Ferguson
Property from above.
Could this £500,000 Royal Deeside home be a restaurant again?
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Murdoch Allan bakery chain launching its own vodka Picture shows; Paul and Katrina Allan, of Murdoch Allan. Hatton, Aberdeenshire. Supplied by Korero Date; 12/06/2023
Vodka with your buttery? North-east bakers branch out into drink
Rod Stewart on stage in Aberdeen last year. The rocker has dipped into his own pocket to pay for extra MRI scans at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Darrell Benn/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Sir Rod Stewart gives £10,000 to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to pay for extra…
Kieran Forbes. Image: Facebook
Speeder who hit 96mph in BMW blames 'provocation' from unmarked police car
Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, chips to the green on the 14th hole during a practice around for the PGA Championship golf tournament at Oak Hill Country Club on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Rochester, N.Y. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Stephen Gallacher: Change is coming but it does not have to be the golf…