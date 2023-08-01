Davy McCracken: Reducing methane emissions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Davy McCracken: Reducing methane emissions

SRUC has recently purchased - through funding from UK Research & Innovation - a set of Portable Accumulation Chambers (PACs).

By Davy McCracken
A Portable Accumulation Chambers (PACs) which will allow the rapid measurement of methane and other gases from individual sheep.
A Portable Accumulation Chambers (PACs) which will allow the rapid measurement of methane and other gases from individual sheep.

Globally, sheep release around 700 million tonnes of methane into the atmosphere per year.

And hill farmers and crofters here in Scotland are increasingly being asked to reduce such greenhouse gas emissions to help address ongoing climate change.

But in order to reduce methane emissions you have to be able to measure and quantify them in the first place. To-date this has been difficult to do, especially from sheep managed on the grass-based systems that are typical of our sheep production systems.

However, SRUC has recently purchased – through funding from UK Research & Innovation – a set of Portable Accumulation Chambers (PACs) which will allow the rapid measurement of methane and other gases from individual sheep.

An individual PAC consist of an aluminium box, approximately 1m long, that is used to house an individual sheep. Air samples are collected from within the box, allowing methane concentrations to be analysed and daily emissions quantified.

SRUC now has a set of 12 PACs, mounted on a trailer, which can be taken to any location, within reason. This means that the emissions can be quantified and related to whatever the sheep are feeding on at the time.

The animals are kept off their pasture for at least an hour then each individual sheep spends a maximum of 50 minutes in a PAC. There are a variety of safety protocols in place to ensure the welfare of the animals during this period.

Colleagues at AgResearch in New Zealand, who designed and tested the PACs, have shown that the total gas emissions recorded over the time within a PAC provide a good prediction of emissions while on pasture.

And the preliminary work SRUC has done since receiving the PACs has also confirmed that there is variability in methane emissions between sheep, even within the same flock on the same diet and at the same live weight.

This and the fact that methane emissions are a heritable trait means that the levels of emissions from a flock could potentially be changed over time through selective breeding.

As a result, the PACS will be used initially to collect methane measurements from thousands of individuals from a range of sheep breeds across the UK to investigate the genetic relationships with other important traits.

The ability to collect information of five sets of 12 animals per day will markedly increase the speed at which we can establish that knowledge and understanding. This will ensure methane measurements to be incorporated into breeding programmes for UK sheep in the most appropriate way within a reasonable timescale.

The PACs are an SRUC resource but what do we want to do with them on the farms at Crianlarich?

I have highlighted in these pages before that we have been recording the performance and productivity of our ewes and lambs for many decades.

And in recent years we have not only put an additional focus on incorporating feed efficiency into that assessment of performance but are also using CT scans of rumen volume as a surrogate for methane emission potential from individual animals.

But the use of the PACs to measure actual methane emissions of sheep on pastures of differing feed quality will be a game-changer for us. As it will help us close the circle of knowledge completely between feed efficiency, body composition, rumen capacity and methane emissions.

The ability to identify animals that emit lower levels of methane per kilo of dry matter intake that are also able to grow well and be productive will enable the sheep industry to significantly reduce their greenhouse gas emissions and meet wider society expectations.

Davy McCracken is professor of agricultural ecology and head of SRUC’s Hill and Mountain Research Centre at Crianlarich

More from Farming

Harvesting and packaging blueberries at Castleton Farm.
Bright future still ahead for Scottish blueberries
Arnott Coghill farms in partnership with his brothers.
Caithness producer to select supreme sheep at Black Isle Show
Eddie Gillanders placed the Texel tup lamb as champion of champions from Darren Irvine and Michelle Hanson. Pictures by Anne MacPherson
Keith duo win champion of champions at Nairn Show
The line-up for champion sheep judging at Keith Show last year.
Keith Show organisers prepare for bumper two-day event
Farm fertiliser is a crucial element in a stable domestic food chain.
Fertiliser fear as ammonia plant to close
Stephen Allan from near Methlick.
Stephen Allan: 'The future looks great for Young Farmers'
Of the 29 trainees who joined Ringlink’s pre-apprenticeship this year, four are still seeking a mentor.
Ringlink's plea for mentors
Wounded salmon at Bakkafrost Scotland's Portree fish farm. Image: Don Staniford
Welfare charity 'satisfied' with Skye fish farm after 'zombie salmon' complaint
John Dykes pictured at the Grantown Show in 2012
John Dykes: Former Highland Show chairman, farmer and broadcaster dies
Lapwing eggs are camouflaged but are vulnerable to predators.
Signs of progress in new Lapwing project