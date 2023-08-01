Keith Show organisers prepare for bumper two-day event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Keith Show organisers prepare for bumper two-day event

The event will be held on Saturday August 5 and Sunday August 6

By Katrina Macarthur
The line-up for champion sheep judging at Keith Show last year.
The line-up for champion sheep judging at Keith Show last year.

Organisers are gearing up for Keith Show this weekend which will be held over a new two-day format with a fresh top team at the helm of the committee.

Recognised as Morayshire’s largest two-day agricultural event, this year will see the main day held on Saturday August 5 which includes a bumper entry of livestock, with horses also being exhibited on the Sunday.

More than 55 outside trade stands and 45 indoor craft, lifestyle and food fayre stands will be forward at the event.

Ewen Stewart, who is now chairman of the event alongside new secretary Carly Mackay, said taking on the role has been a fantastic challenge and the show is shaping up to a super event.

“Our show has so much to offer for everyone during the two days and with it being a weekend event we hope this will draw an even bigger crowd,” he said.

“Keith Show showcases what our region is best at with quality livestock, home produce, crafts, vintage and truck displays, local business trade stands and main ring entertainment.

“This year we have really focused on our children’s entertainment and education area as we feel it’s a great opportunity to educate the youth of today in the importance of our agricultural industry.”

Mr Stewart thanked the committee and other volunteers who have been putting in a huge amount of time and effort in bringing the show together.

The show has attracted 180 cattle and 490 sheep – up 68 head on the year – as well as 92 horses for the Saturday, an increased entry of 122 horses on the Sunday and 40 crop entries of mainly spring barley.

There are no national breed shows forward this year but with next year being the show’s 150th anniversary year, organises are keen to host any societies who may be interested in this.

A strong line-up of judges will take to the livestock rings including overall champion of champions judge Aileen Ingram from East Comalegy, Huntly, and husband and wife duo, Robert and Hazel McNee from Over Finlarg, Tealing.

Robert, who hosted NSA Scotsheep 2022 along with his wife Hazel, will select the overall cattle champion, while Hazel will pick the sheep champion.

Local farmer Jacqueline Strathdee from Rothiemay, will place the overall horse on the Sunday, while Morag Durno from Glenlivet, will tap out the overall horse on the Sunday.

The main ring includes a packed programme on both days, with equestrian stunt team Riders of the Storm, taking centre stage both days.

Aberdeenshire Sheepdogs display will also be there on both days, along with the Strathisla Pipe Band and the Banff Castle Pipe Bands on the Sunday.

New additions to the show include the children’s entertainment area, which will feature the famous Artie from the Singing Kettle, and a gin bar from local gin distillers, Roehill.

The vintage display will be held on the Saturday, followed by the grand parade on the Sunday.

The truck show will also be judged and paraded on the Sunday of the two-day event.

 

