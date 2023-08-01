Keith Show organisers prepare for bumper two-day event

Organisers are gearing up for Keith Show this weekend which will be held over a new two-day format with a fresh top team at the helm of the committee.

Recognised as Morayshire’s largest two-day agricultural event, this year will see the main day held on Saturday August 5 which includes a bumper entry of livestock, with horses also being exhibited on the Sunday.

More than 55 outside trade stands and 45 indoor craft, lifestyle and food fayre stands will be forward at the event.

Ewen Stewart, who is now chairman of the event alongside new secretary Carly Mackay, said taking on the role has been a fantastic challenge and the show is shaping up to a super event.

“Our show has so much to offer for everyone during the two days and with it being a weekend event we hope this will draw an even bigger crowd,” he said.

“Keith Show showcases what our region is best at with quality livestock, home produce, crafts, vintage and truck displays, local business trade stands and main ring entertainment.

“This year we have really focused on our children’s entertainment and education area as we feel it’s a great opportunity to educate the youth of today in the importance of our agricultural industry.”

Mr Stewart thanked the committee and other volunteers who have been putting in a huge amount of time and effort in bringing the show together.

The show has attracted 180 cattle and 490 sheep – up 68 head on the year – as well as 92 horses for the Saturday, an increased entry of 122 horses on the Sunday and 40 crop entries of mainly spring barley.

There are no national breed shows forward this year but with next year being the show’s 150th anniversary year, organises are keen to host any societies who may be interested in this.

A strong line-up of judges will take to the livestock rings including overall champion of champions judge Aileen Ingram from East Comalegy, Huntly, and husband and wife duo, Robert and Hazel McNee from Over Finlarg, Tealing.

Robert, who hosted NSA Scotsheep 2022 along with his wife Hazel, will select the overall cattle champion, while Hazel will pick the sheep champion.

Local farmer Jacqueline Strathdee from Rothiemay, will place the overall horse on the Sunday, while Morag Durno from Glenlivet, will tap out the overall horse on the Sunday.

The main ring includes a packed programme on both days, with equestrian stunt team Riders of the Storm, taking centre stage both days.

Aberdeenshire Sheepdogs display will also be there on both days, along with the Strathisla Pipe Band and the Banff Castle Pipe Bands on the Sunday.

New additions to the show include the children’s entertainment area, which will feature the famous Artie from the Singing Kettle, and a gin bar from local gin distillers, Roehill.

The vintage display will be held on the Saturday, followed by the grand parade on the Sunday.

The truck show will also be judged and paraded on the Sunday of the two-day event.