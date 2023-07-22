Strong livestock entries for Turriff Show 2023

All roads will lead to Turriff on Sunday 30 and Monday 31 July for Scotland’s largest two-day agricultural event.

Organisers of Turriff Show have confirmed strong numbers of livestock entries across the 1,554 classes which includes the Aberdeen-Angus Summer National Show and the Scottish National Ryeland Show.

The cross-bred beef cattle section has attracted the largest number of entries in the cattle lines at 48, followed by the Beef Shorthorn at 40 entries and the Highland cattle at 39 entries.

Some of the other cattle classes at the show include 23 Limousins, 13 Charolais, 12 Simmentals and 12 British Blues.

Following on from the individual breed judging on the Monday, Sarah-Jane Jessop from Stirling will judge the groups, pairs and young bull inter-breed, while her partner Dougie McBeath, will tap out the overall beef winner and pairs.

The sheep entries for this year are sitting at 706, leading with 47 Texel entries, 35 Beltex, 20 Suffolks and 35 Charollais.

Suffolk breeder Pat Machray OBE from Inverurie will place the overall sheep champion and the pairs competition.

Renowned Blackface breeder Mary McCall-Smith from Crieff, will be tasked with judging the champion of champions in the main ring which will include the champions from the beef, sheep, ridden pony, in-hand pony and Clydesdale sections.

On the Sunday, the carcase cattle and butchery lamb classes will take place on the Woodhead Bros stand and has attracted 30 carcase cattle and 23 lambs from commercial breeders and finishers in the north-east.

Kevin Gray, show president, said it’s brilliant to see yet again, such a strong entry of livestock.

“A lot of time and effort comes from the exhibitors to prepare for showing their stock,” he said.

“We are very thankful for the support from exhibitors and to our generous sponsors and donators who allow us to offer great prizes and trophies across all sections.”

Turriff Show offers over £88,000 worth of prize money and its main sponsor for 2023 is Bridgend Aggregates based at King Edward near Banff.

Due to the ongoing issue with Avian Bird flu, organisers have cancelled the poultry section again for this year.