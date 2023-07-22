Strong livestock entries for Turriff Show 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Strong livestock entries for Turriff Show 2023

The event takes place at The Haughs in Turriff on Sunday 30 and Monday 31 July

By Katrina Macarthur
Jess busy preparing her Beef Shorthorn at the 2022 Turriff Show.
Jess busy preparing her Beef Shorthorn at the 2022 Turriff Show.

All roads will lead to Turriff on Sunday 30 and Monday 31 July for Scotland’s largest two-day agricultural event.

Organisers of Turriff Show have confirmed strong numbers of livestock entries across the 1,554 classes which includes the Aberdeen-Angus Summer National Show and the Scottish National Ryeland Show.

The cross-bred beef cattle section has attracted the largest number of entries in the cattle lines at 48, followed by the Beef Shorthorn at 40 entries and the Highland cattle at 39 entries.

Some of the other cattle classes at the show include 23 Limousins, 13 Charolais, 12 Simmentals and 12 British Blues.

1,554 livestock classes

Following on from the individual breed judging on the Monday, Sarah-Jane Jessop from Stirling will judge the groups, pairs and young bull inter-breed, while her partner Dougie McBeath, will tap out the overall beef winner and pairs.

The sheep entries for this year are sitting at 706, leading with 47 Texel entries, 35 Beltex, 20 Suffolks and 35 Charollais.

Suffolk breeder Pat Machray OBE from Inverurie will place the overall sheep champion and the pairs competition.

Strong cattle entries and 706 sheep entries

Renowned Blackface breeder Mary McCall-Smith from Crieff, will be tasked with judging the champion of champions in the main ring which will include the champions from the beef, sheep, ridden pony, in-hand pony and Clydesdale sections.

Robbie Wilson of the Milnbank Texel flock.

On the Sunday, the carcase cattle and butchery lamb classes will take place on the Woodhead Bros stand and has attracted 30 carcase cattle and 23 lambs from commercial breeders and finishers in the north-east.

Kevin Gray, show president, said it’s brilliant to see yet again, such a strong entry of livestock.

“A lot of time and effort comes from the exhibitors to prepare for showing their stock,” he said.

“We are very thankful for the support from exhibitors and to our generous sponsors and donators who allow us to offer great prizes and trophies across all sections.”

Carcase cattle attracts 30 entries

Turriff Show offers over £88,000 worth of prize money and its main sponsor for 2023 is Bridgend Aggregates based at King Edward near Banff.

Due to the ongoing issue with Avian Bird flu, organisers have cancelled the poultry section again for this year.

More from Farming

The Barbour family's Solwaybank flock stood champion.
Suffolks sell to 52,000gns at Lanark
The Munros from Invercharron, Ardgay, stood overall champion.
Large turnout at Dingwall anniversary show and sale
Pat Machray judging at the Suffolk show in Lanark. Picture by Alfie Shaw.
Aberdeenshire Suffolk breeder to tap out sheep champion at Turriff
Monaughty farm has a good range of buildings with mainly arable land.
Morayshire farmland on the market for offers over £5.6m
The EQ Accountants team standing next to their tent at the Turriff Show.
EQ Accountants return to the Turriff Show for the third time
RSABI with event sponsors Gillespie Macandrew and team members from the Galbraith Giants.
Great Glen teams racing to reach £50k fundraising target
Staff shortages were cited as a reason for higher labour costs.
Weekly wages in agriculture increase to an average £437
Sergei Kaminski shows some of the strawberries grown in the D Geddes Farms polytunnels.
Arbroath grower to supply 70 million strawberries to Asda
The Gregor Award Trust (GAT) and its committee took the opportunity to meet at the SAYFC centre during the Royal Highland Show. Back from left: Fraser Ross, Stuart Jamieson, Graham Pascall, Lewis Gallier, Front: Eve Newlands, Helen Milne, Gillian Robertson, Lorna Pascall, John Forbes and Karen Mutch.
The Gregor Award Trust gathers to present its travel awards
Graham Lennox has run Doonies Rare Breeds Farm since 1994.
'Breaks my heart': P&J readers react to Doonies Farm closure