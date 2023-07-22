SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 quickfire questions for Kinlochshiel’s Keith MacRae

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Shinty

SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 quickfire questions for Kinlochshiel’s Keith MacRae

The experienced forward reveals why Mossfield trumps The Dell and which striking star he'd have in his team.

By Paul Chalk
Kinlochshiel's Keith MacRae lifts the 2021 Camanachd Cup. Image: Neil G Paterson
Kinlochshiel forward Keith MacRae has enjoyed a sparkling career with the Balmacara club.

And here, the 36-year-old, whose side play rivals Kinlochshiel in the Artemis Macaulay Cup semi-final this Saturday, shares many memorable moments from his time on the pitch as part of our Shinty Spotlight series.

What is your earliest shinty memory? 

Probably playing the sport in Loch Duich Primary School, or in the park below our house. Me and the brothers were out most nights knocking lumps out of each other!

Who was your senior debut against and can you recall the result?

I’m really struggling to recall my debut I’m afraid. I would have been punted on at the end of a game having minimal impact I’m sure!

What is your best moment in the sport so far?

It has to be lifting the Camanachd Cup in 2021 – it was always the dream.

We beat Lovat 3-1 in Oban and I was very fortunate to be captain and managed to get a few goals to top it off.

And the worst?

Probably losing out in the MacTavish Cup final in 2018 (lost 2-1 against Newtonmore), or injuring my knee that same year.

Keith MacRae in action for Kinlochshiel.  Image: Neil G Paterson.

What is the worst injury you have suffered in shinty? 

I tore my meniscus (knee cartilage) in 2018 and did some damage to my ACL. I thought that might be it for me and shinty, so was quite hard to take.

Who is the joker in your team?

Probably Arron Jack. He is full of jokes.

What is your favourite away ground and why?

I do love the surface at the Dell, but probably Mossfield in Oban as we have great memories there – we won the majority of our trophies there.

It was where we won the Macaulay Cup in 2016 and 2018, clinched the league in 2017 and the Camanachd Cup in 2021. We maybe even won a Ballimore Cup there, too.

Who is the rival player you would love to have in your team and why?

You can’t argue with (Caberfeidh’s) Craig Morrison’s goals tally in the last couple years. So, for that alone, probably him.

What is the favourite goal scored by you or a team-mate?

Probably my goal at home against Kyles in the league in 2017. They were in the running for the league, too, so it was a big game.

We ended up winning 4-0 and a couple games later clinched the league.

Kirkton was a busy as I have ever seen it and it was a great team goal to get us off the mark.

That goal would be right up there – or the last one in the 2021 Camanachd cup final, which was pure relief!

Describe shinty in three words?

Commitment, community and skill.

