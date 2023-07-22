SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 quickfire questions for Kinlochshiel’s Keith MacRae

Kinlochshiel forward Keith MacRae has enjoyed a sparkling career with the Balmacara club.

And here, the 36-year-old, whose side play rivals Kinlochshiel in the Artemis Macaulay Cup semi-final this Saturday, shares many memorable moments from his time on the pitch as part of our Shinty Spotlight series.

What is your earliest shinty memory?

Probably playing the sport in Loch Duich Primary School, or in the park below our house. Me and the brothers were out most nights knocking lumps out of each other!

Who was your senior debut against and can you recall the result?

I’m really struggling to recall my debut I’m afraid. I would have been punted on at the end of a game having minimal impact I’m sure!

What is your best moment in the sport so far?

It has to be lifting the Camanachd Cup in 2021 – it was always the dream.

We beat Lovat 3-1 in Oban and I was very fortunate to be captain and managed to get a few goals to top it off.

And the worst?

Probably losing out in the MacTavish Cup final in 2018 (lost 2-1 against Newtonmore), or injuring my knee that same year.

What is the worst injury you have suffered in shinty?

I tore my meniscus (knee cartilage) in 2018 and did some damage to my ACL. I thought that might be it for me and shinty, so was quite hard to take.

Who is the joker in your team?

Probably Arron Jack. He is full of jokes.

What is your favourite away ground and why?

I do love the surface at the Dell, but probably Mossfield in Oban as we have great memories there – we won the majority of our trophies there.

It was where we won the Macaulay Cup in 2016 and 2018, clinched the league in 2017 and the Camanachd Cup in 2021. We maybe even won a Ballimore Cup there, too.

Who is the rival player you would love to have in your team and why?

You can’t argue with (Caberfeidh’s) Craig Morrison’s goals tally in the last couple years. So, for that alone, probably him.

What is the favourite goal scored by you or a team-mate?

Probably my goal at home against Kyles in the league in 2017. They were in the running for the league, too, so it was a big game.

We ended up winning 4-0 and a couple games later clinched the league.

Kirkton was a busy as I have ever seen it and it was a great team goal to get us off the mark.

That goal would be right up there – or the last one in the 2021 Camanachd cup final, which was pure relief!

Describe shinty in three words?

Commitment, community and skill.