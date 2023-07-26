Five dairy herds in Scotland sold off in first six months of the year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Five dairy herds in Scotland sold off in first six months of the year

The total milking cows in Scotland now sits at 178,460.

By Katrina Macarthur
The total number of milking herds in Scotland is now at 799.
The total number of milking herds in Scotland is now at 799.

Scotland has lost a total of five dairy herds in the six months to July 1, according to the Scottish Dairy Cattle Association.

The organisation, which maintains the database of Scottish dairy herds, said the total number of milking herds in the country is now at 799.

This is 20 less than the same time last year, with the average herd size having increased by 1 to 223 cows.

Despite this drop in herds, the number of milking cows only decreased by 94, since January 2023.

The total milking cows in Scotland now sits at 178,460, with 14 herds in Aberdeenshire numbering 2,963 cows at an average herd size of 214 cows.

In Angus, there are seven dairy herds numbering 1,898 cows at an average of 271 cows, while Caithness and Sutherland has just three herds numbering 196 cows with an average herd size of 65.

Meanwhile, Inverness-shire has just one dairy herd numbering 133 cows, with three herds in Morayshire totalling 1,691 cows at an average herd size of 564.

There is just one 120-cow herd in Ross & Cromarty.

Perthshire has four herds totalling 517 cows at an average herd size of 129, while Fife has 17 totalling 3,406 cows at an average size of 200 head.

From the more dominant dairying areas, Ayrshire has 209 herds numbering 35,946 herds at an average size of 172, while Dumfriesshire has 148 totalling 36,695 at an average of 248 cows.

According to the data, Orkney has been the most affected, with a loss of three herds in the area alone resulting in 13 herds numbering 1,577 cows at an average herd size of 121 cows.

The percentage of cows being officially milk recorded has remained static at 73%, with the average herd size increasing by 1 to 237 cows.

Milk recording data is used to monitor the whole herd and individual cows, not only for composite quality results and somatic cell count values but also to access genetic merit.

There is an increase in pregnancy diagnosis and health testing, especially Johne’s, IBR, Neospora and Liver Fluke, through milk samples.

This gives more accurate information to assist better nutrition, fertility, and health management.

