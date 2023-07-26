Five dairy herds in Scotland sold off in first six months of the year

Scotland has lost a total of five dairy herds in the six months to July 1, according to the Scottish Dairy Cattle Association.

The organisation, which maintains the database of Scottish dairy herds, said the total number of milking herds in the country is now at 799.

This is 20 less than the same time last year, with the average herd size having increased by 1 to 223 cows.

Despite this drop in herds, the number of milking cows only decreased by 94, since January 2023.

The total milking cows in Scotland now sits at 178,460, with 14 herds in Aberdeenshire numbering 2,963 cows at an average herd size of 214 cows.

In Angus, there are seven dairy herds numbering 1,898 cows at an average of 271 cows, while Caithness and Sutherland has just three herds numbering 196 cows with an average herd size of 65.

Meanwhile, Inverness-shire has just one dairy herd numbering 133 cows, with three herds in Morayshire totalling 1,691 cows at an average herd size of 564.

There is just one 120-cow herd in Ross & Cromarty.

Perthshire has four herds totalling 517 cows at an average herd size of 129, while Fife has 17 totalling 3,406 cows at an average size of 200 head.

From the more dominant dairying areas, Ayrshire has 209 herds numbering 35,946 herds at an average size of 172, while Dumfriesshire has 148 totalling 36,695 at an average of 248 cows.

According to the data, Orkney has been the most affected, with a loss of three herds in the area alone resulting in 13 herds numbering 1,577 cows at an average herd size of 121 cows.

The percentage of cows being officially milk recorded has remained static at 73%, with the average herd size increasing by 1 to 237 cows.

Milk recording data is used to monitor the whole herd and individual cows, not only for composite quality results and somatic cell count values but also to access genetic merit.

There is an increase in pregnancy diagnosis and health testing, especially Johne’s, IBR, Neospora and Liver Fluke, through milk samples.

This gives more accurate information to assist better nutrition, fertility, and health management.