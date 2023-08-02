Deadline looms for Thainstone entries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Deadline looms for Thainstone entries

Aberdeen & Northern Marts will host the Spectacular calf show and show and sale of pedigree rams.

By Katrina Macarthur
The Thainstone Spectacular takes place on Friday 18 August.
The Thainstone Spectacular takes place on Friday 18 August.

Entries will close soon for Aberdeen and Northern Marts’ Thainstone Spectacular event and the show and sale of pedigree rams.

The Spectacular show and sale of weaned calves and store cattle will return to the Thainstone Exchange on Friday August 18.

Sponsored by Blackadders, the show will be judged by Julie Sedgewick, of Ricknall Grange Farm, Durham, and offers a fantastic opportunity to purchase top-quality cattle suitable for further exhibition purposes.

Last year, the event was dominated by Orcadian producer, Balfour Baillie from Sebay View, Tankerness, when he topped at £5,000 for his Orkney County Show champion, which sold to Stewart and Lynsey Bett, Stirling

Entries for this year’s event close on Friday August 4.

The annual show and sale of multi-breed pedigree maedi visna accredited rams takes place on Tuesday September 26, offering entries for Texel, Suffolk, Beltex, Blue Texel, Charollais, Dutch Spotted and any other breed.

Entries for this show and sale close on Monday August 14.

More from Farming

Scotland currently receives a ‘generous’ 17% (£600m) of the UK farm budget – but for how much longer?
George Lyon: Keeping farm budget would be a massive coup for NFUS
It is estimated that 1,746 kha of wheat has been planted for harvest 2023.
More barley and oilseed rape sown at the expense of wheat
Grace of Altnacailleach was picked out as the champion of champions at Caithness Show.
Highland pony tapped out as champion of champions at Caithness Show
Farmers are increasingly victims of organised crime gangs.
Cost of rural crime up £9m in a year as gangs target farm machinery
Sculptures used to raise money for My Name’5 Doddie.
Flock to the Show public art trail to be raffled off
The new law means value in the likes of tenancies could be used as collateral for the first time.
New lending powers a potential 'game changer' for farmers says rural lawyer
Sammy Long and Sam Fagan, hailing from Ballybofey, in County Donegal, with Bill Porter, owner of Gill Hall Estate and John McCullough, Chairman of the World Trial Committee.
Countdown on for World Sheepdog Trials in Northern Ireland
Harvesting and packaging blueberries at Castleton Farm.
Bright future still ahead for Scottish blueberries
Arnott Coghill farms in partnership with his brothers.
Caithness producer to select supreme sheep at Black Isle Show
Eddie Gillanders placed the Texel tup lamb as champion of champions from Darren Irvine and Michelle Hanson. Pictures by Anne MacPherson
Keith duo win champion of champions at Nairn Show