Deadline looms for Thainstone entries

Entries will close soon for Aberdeen and Northern Marts’ Thainstone Spectacular event and the show and sale of pedigree rams.

The Spectacular show and sale of weaned calves and store cattle will return to the Thainstone Exchange on Friday August 18.

Sponsored by Blackadders, the show will be judged by Julie Sedgewick, of Ricknall Grange Farm, Durham, and offers a fantastic opportunity to purchase top-quality cattle suitable for further exhibition purposes.

Last year, the event was dominated by Orcadian producer, Balfour Baillie from Sebay View, Tankerness, when he topped at £5,000 for his Orkney County Show champion, which sold to Stewart and Lynsey Bett, Stirling

Entries for this year’s event close on Friday August 4.

The annual show and sale of multi-breed pedigree maedi visna accredited rams takes place on Tuesday September 26, offering entries for Texel, Suffolk, Beltex, Blue Texel, Charollais, Dutch Spotted and any other breed.

Entries for this show and sale close on Monday August 14.