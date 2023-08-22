Harvest slowly progressing across the country

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Harvest slowly progressing across the country

The Press & Journal caught up with agronomist Ron Paterson and Black Isle farmer Peter Macintyre.

By Katrina Macarthur
Findon Farms cutting its oilseed rape on August 4 to find good yields and higher than average oil content.
Findon Farms cutting its oilseed rape on August 4 to find good yields and higher than average oil content.

Better weather has meant that the harvest season is now progressing across the UK but only 24% of this year’s spring barley was complete by this time last week, according to data from AHDB.

The levy board has published the third harvest progress report of 2023, covering the beginning of harvest up to August 15, or week six.

Winter wheat is very much behind last year’s rapid progression, and spring barley harvest is lagging behind five-year averages due to later sown crops which are still not mature in some areas.

Winter barley harvest is now near complete but there is still a small number of fields left in Yorkshire and Scotland, which is on par with the five-year average of 99%.

To the week ending August 15, the GB oat harvest is 34% complete and winter oilseed rape harvest is 98% complete.

In Aberdeenshire, spring barley harvest has just commenced in the last few days, mainly in the Turriff district, which is known for being an earlier growing area.

Ron Paterson, agronomist with ProCam in Aberdeenshire, said that he is fairly optimistic on this year’s spring barley harvest and results should be better than first anticipated.

Of what has been cut so far, Mr Paterson said samples were very pleasing considering a difficult year of varied and late sowing, followed by mixed weather in the summer.

He said quality is good so far and yields are back although still very respectful.

“The biggest problem in spring barley this year is secondary growth so a large percentage of crops in Aberdeenshire have only been sprayed off with Glyphosate either last week or this week, resulting in them not being ready to harvest for another 12 to 14 days,” said Mr Paterson.

“Secondary growth has also resulted in nitrogen levels being a bit higher and crops are generally shorter so straw yields will be back on the year too.

“We just need to hope for a great spell of weather to not only allow farmers to get going when the time comes but to eliminate the need for drying grain when the price of fuel is on the rise again.”

Mr Paterson said winter wheat results in Aberdeenshire have been slightly disappointing, with grain size generally smaller due to pressure from disease in the Skyscraper variety.

He said come the first few days of September, spring barley will be ready across Aberdeenshire and hopefully combines will be in full flight.

Most spring barley in Aberdeenshire won’t be cut for another 12 to 14 days. 

In earlier growing areas across Morayshire and the Highlands, spring barley harvest is well underway.

Peter Macintyre of Findon Farms on the Black Isle, said he is about 60% through his spring barley harvest and yields are better than predicted.

He said: “We are finding the grain is ready but the straw is taking its time to ripen so the combine is moving slower than preferred.

“The quality is good but we are seeing a variation in skinniness from field to field and nitrogen levels have increased in the later sown fields. So far though, everything is falling into spec.”

Mr Macintyre said his oilseed rape performed well, with good yields and a higher than average oil content, and all 120 acres of winter wheat was complete by August 12, before the spring barley, which was a first on the farm.

“We harvested the oilseed rape in wetter conditions than preferred at 10% to 14% moisture but we managed to hit a good weather window in the winter wheat, harvesting at 15% and 18% moisture.”

