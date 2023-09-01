Kelso Ram Sales: More than 4,200 rams destined for the rings

Sheep farmers from all over the UK will flock to the Scottish Borders next week for the annual Border Union Kelso Ram Sales.

The event, which dates back to 1838, will be held on Friday September 8 and has attracted an entry of 4,281 rams from 16 individual breeds to be sold across 15 covered sale rings.

Included in that entry is more than 1,400 Texels, 455 Bluefaced Leicesters and over 980 Suffolks from some of the country’s leading flockmasters.

The sale kicks off at 10am, with the traditional ringing of the Kelso Ram Sales bell to be

rung this year by Mr Willie Sandilands – a veteran of more than 70 years visiting and selling at Kelso.

Mr Sandilands was born and brought up at Charterhouse on the Makerstoun Estate – home of the famous Border Leicester and Oxford Down flocks near Kelso.

Along with his brother, he then purchased land at Mid Harrietsfield.

Willie Pate, chairman of the Border Union Ram Sales committee said entries are robust for 2023, with positivity throughout the sheep trade.

“Kelso Ram Sales is a strong event and a critical part of the rural economic year,” said Mr Pate.

“The 2022 sale resulted in a record-breaking average which upholds the event’s enviable reputation as the frontrunner in the industry.

“From all at the Border Union, we look forward to welcoming you on the day.”

A full ballot listing can be found on the organisation’s website: https://borderunion.co.uk/border-union-ram-sales/