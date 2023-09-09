Kelso Ram Sales: Aberdeenshire breeder tops Suffolks at £25k and Borders at £4k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kelso Ram Sales: Aberdeenshire breeder tops Suffolks at £25k and Borders at £4k

Jimmy Douglas from Cairness, Fraserburgh, sold the lead price Suffolk and Border Leicester rams.

By Katrina Macarthur
Sale leader in the Suffolks at £25,000 from Jimmy Douglas, Cairness.
Veteran Suffolk breeder Jimmy Douglas from Fraserburgh led the way between the two rings of Suffolks when he topped at £25,000.

Selling to Jeremy Sharp’s Sharps flock from Worcester, was a ram lamb from the 90-ewe Cairness flock which had four lambs forward on the day.

He is one of the first sons of Jalex Powerhouse bought online, out of a home-bred ewe by Millhouse Remarkable.

James Alexander from Jalex Livestock, Northern Ireland, sold a shearling for £10,000 to the Jones family from Powys, Wales.

Securing a personal best for Mr Alexander was a son of a home-bred tup named Jalex ET, out of a home-bred gimmer.

The Ingram family, Logie Durno, Pitcaple, sold their pre-sale champion for £4,500 to Jalex Livestock, Northern Ireland.

Scott Donaldson of Harrison and Hetherington selling Suffolks. 

This first prize winner from the Royal Highland and Royal Welsh is by a Jalex tup bought privately, out of a home-bred ewe.

Logie Durno champion Suffolk sells for £4,500

Stewart Lathangie’s Pyeston flock from Fife topped at £2,800 for a lamb by Limestone Marskman, out of a dam which is the granddam of Howgillfoot Sniper.

He sold to a Mr Rodrigous from Portugal.

Lorna Campbell from Glenrath sold two shearlings at £3,000 twice to Carr, Poplar Farm, and Laing, Oxmuir.

Messrs Cousins from Northern Ireland forked out for two Aberdeenshire bred ram lambs, firstly £2,600 for one from Graeme Christie, Newton of Balquhain, Inverurie, and £2,000 for another from Jim Innes’ Dunscroft flock at Huntly.

He also paid £2,600 for the best from John Christie’s Westcarse flock at Stirling.

Best in the Border Leicesters was a shearling ram, also from Jimmy Douglas, which sold at £4,000 to Paula Reid, Calfpark, Mouswald.

He had been bought as a lamb from Sandy Haggart, Muirmouth, having been sired by a North Lyham tup.

The lead price Border Leicester from Jimmy Douglas made £4,000

Fife breeder Ian Wainwright from Todhall topped the Beltex breed at £10,000 for a shearling which sold to Kevin Buckle and sons Jack and Tom from Cumbria.

His pen leader from his 10-strong consignment was a son of the 3,500gns Wannops Gaucho, out of a home-bred dam named Todhall Diamond, which is by a 10,000gns Callacrag sire.

The Taylor family’s Heatheryhall flock peaked at 5,500gns for a shearling which was purchased by Messrs Davis, Wales.

He is by Buckles Dark Dawn, out of a home-bred dam named Heatheryhall Echo Falls.

Gary Beacom’s Lakeview flock from Northern Ireland, sold at £4,000 for a shearling to Selby Robson, Yatesfield.

At £10,000 was Ian Wainwrgiht’s shearling from Todhall.

Aberdeenshire breeders Rory Gregor, Inverurie, peaked at £3,000 to Messrs Fisher, Dufton House, while Stuart Wood, Skene, sold a bought in shearling for £2,800 to Paul Simpson, Wigglesworth.

