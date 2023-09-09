Kelso Ram Sales: Aberdeenshire breeder tops Suffolks at £25k and Borders at £4k

Veteran Suffolk breeder Jimmy Douglas from Fraserburgh led the way between the two rings of Suffolks when he topped at £25,000.

Selling to Jeremy Sharp’s Sharps flock from Worcester, was a ram lamb from the 90-ewe Cairness flock which had four lambs forward on the day.

He is one of the first sons of Jalex Powerhouse bought online, out of a home-bred ewe by Millhouse Remarkable.

James Alexander from Jalex Livestock, Northern Ireland, sold a shearling for £10,000 to the Jones family from Powys, Wales.

Securing a personal best for Mr Alexander was a son of a home-bred tup named Jalex ET, out of a home-bred gimmer.

The Ingram family, Logie Durno, Pitcaple, sold their pre-sale champion for £4,500 to Jalex Livestock, Northern Ireland.

This first prize winner from the Royal Highland and Royal Welsh is by a Jalex tup bought privately, out of a home-bred ewe.

Stewart Lathangie’s Pyeston flock from Fife topped at £2,800 for a lamb by Limestone Marskman, out of a dam which is the granddam of Howgillfoot Sniper.

He sold to a Mr Rodrigous from Portugal.

Lorna Campbell from Glenrath sold two shearlings at £3,000 twice to Carr, Poplar Farm, and Laing, Oxmuir.

Messrs Cousins from Northern Ireland forked out for two Aberdeenshire bred ram lambs, firstly £2,600 for one from Graeme Christie, Newton of Balquhain, Inverurie, and £2,000 for another from Jim Innes’ Dunscroft flock at Huntly.

He also paid £2,600 for the best from John Christie’s Westcarse flock at Stirling.

Best in the Border Leicesters was a shearling ram, also from Jimmy Douglas, which sold at £4,000 to Paula Reid, Calfpark, Mouswald.

He had been bought as a lamb from Sandy Haggart, Muirmouth, having been sired by a North Lyham tup.

Fife breeder Ian Wainwright from Todhall topped the Beltex breed at £10,000 for a shearling which sold to Kevin Buckle and sons Jack and Tom from Cumbria.

His pen leader from his 10-strong consignment was a son of the 3,500gns Wannops Gaucho, out of a home-bred dam named Todhall Diamond, which is by a 10,000gns Callacrag sire.

The Taylor family’s Heatheryhall flock peaked at 5,500gns for a shearling which was purchased by Messrs Davis, Wales.

He is by Buckles Dark Dawn, out of a home-bred dam named Heatheryhall Echo Falls.

Gary Beacom’s Lakeview flock from Northern Ireland, sold at £4,000 for a shearling to Selby Robson, Yatesfield.

Aberdeenshire breeders Rory Gregor, Inverurie, peaked at £3,000 to Messrs Fisher, Dufton House, while Stuart Wood, Skene, sold a bought in shearling for £2,800 to Paul Simpson, Wigglesworth.

