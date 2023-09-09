Kelso Ram Sales: Teiglum Texel tops at £36,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Kelso Ram Sales: Teiglum Texel tops at £36,000

A shearling ram named Teiglum Firefly from Andrew Clark’s flock near Lanark led the way.

By Lynsey Clark
Andrew Clark topped the day's trade at £36,000 for Teiglum Firefly.
Texels topped the trade across all breeds at Kelso Ram Sales, selling to £36,000 early in the day, with a further nine shearling rams hitting the five-figure mark.

Lawrie and Symington auctioneer, Brian Ross, who was selling Texels in Ring 9, was impressed with the overall quality of the tups: “We had a sound commercial trade right through the sale and good sheep were easily sold, with commercial buyers willing to consistently go to four-figure prices,” he said.

Leading the way at £36,000, was Teiglum Firefly, a shearling ram from Andrew Clark’s flock at Crossford, near Lanark.

Following on from a successful sale at Lanark last month, selling a lamb at 65,000gns, Mr Clark’s topper this time was a son of Seaforde Egyptian Warrior, bought at Ballymena two years ago with the Harestone and Allanfauld flocks.

His dam is a home-bred daughter of Craighead Crusader. This one was knocked down to large-scale commercial sheep producer Paul Slater, Whiteley Hey, Cheshire.

The second best price came later in the day when the Wight family sold the best from their Midlock consignment at £22,000.

He is by Bradleys Executioner, which stood champion at the Lanark Premier sale two years ago. Out of a ewe by Mullan Amigo, he sold in a two-way split to Alan Clark, Garngour, Lesmahagow, and Malcolm Coubrough, Hartside, Biggar.

From the same batch, another Midlock shearling, by the same sire, sold at £12,000 to Gerwyn Jones, Graig Goch, Conwy.

The Procters pen, brought out by Jeff Aiken in Clitheroe, proved popular, selling up to £16,000 for a son of Coniston Elmo. A third prize winner at the Royal Highland, this one sold to Caroline Orr, Halbeath, Dunfermline.

High temperatures and high prices at Kelso Ram Sales.

Jonathan Watson, Bowsden Moor, Berwick, sold the best from his Brijon flock at £15,000, to Jim Gibb, Rusha, West Calder, and Iain Minto, Townhead, Dolphinton.

The Laird family, Cambwell, Biggar, received £12,000 for their pen number one, a son of Blackadder De Boer, which sold to Angus Kennedy, Mitchellhill, Biggar and Ian Hunter, Dalchirla, Crieff.

Another at the same money came from Ken Hodge’s Greenarch flock, a son of Wolfclyde Dynamo, which sold to Jonathan Watson, Bowsden Moor.

Ten shearlings sell at five-figure prices

Last at five figures came from the last pen in Ring 9, Archie and John MacGregor’s Allanfauld consignment from Kilsyth. Their topper, by Seaforde Egyptian Warrior, sold at £10,000 to Billy Renwick, Blackhouse, Yarrow, shared with Steven Renwick’s Craig Douglas flock.

Donald MacGregor, Dyke, Milton of Campsie, sold to £9000, for a shearling by Ettrick Eastern Promise, which went to the Wights at Midlock, while John Green, The Craggs, Lilliesleaf, sold a Knock Yardsman son at £7200 to the Procters flock.

Best for Jim Innes’ Strathbogie lot, brought out by Michael Leggat at Dunscroft, Huntly, was a £6400 bid for a shearling son of Canllefaes Bright Spark, which sold to the Quick family, Loosebeare, Devon.

The Ingrams’ Logie Durno consignment met a steady trade, up to £5500 for their champion at the pre-sale show in Ring 5, a son of Granite Chieftain. That one sold to Winter Bros, Clickham Farm, Appleby-in-Westmorland.

