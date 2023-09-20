Seed potato trade to NI welcomed but NFUS bids EU trade is resumed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Seed potato trade to NI welcomed but NFUS bids EU trade is resumed

NFU Scotland is now calling on the UK Government to re-double its efforts to resolve EU trade

By Katrina Macarthur
NFUS vice-president Andrew Connon now hopes Brexit-disrupted sales to the European Union will restart.
NFU Scotland’s (NFUS) vice-president Andrew Connon has welcomed the resumption of seed potato trade with Northern Ireland from the end of this month but he said the union is still lobbying for trade to the rest of Europe.

Mr Connon’s message comes after it has been confirmed that trade seed potatoes between Scotland and Northern Ireland will re-open on September 30 after the valuable trade was cut overnight due to Brexit.

Prior to Brexit, Scotland sold an estimated 22,000 tonnes of seed potatoes to European customers.

Mr Connon, who farms near Ellon in Aberdeenshire, said: “Brexit and the Northern Ireland agreement brought significant and costly disruption to long-established trading arrangements between Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Seed potato trade between Scotland and Northern Ireland to re-open on September 30

“It took three years of lobbying, but the Windsor Framework agreement and the introduction of ‘green’ channels for goods traded between Scotland and Northern Ireland saw sales of seed potatoes specifically recognised in the text of the agreement.

“That was a significant breakthrough and 30 September marks the reopening of the Northern Irish market for our high health stock. It creates the opportunity for our growers to re-establish links with the Northern Irish potato industry where we are confident our Scottish seed potatoes will be in demand, albeit trade should never have been a casualty of Brexit in the first place.”

The bulk of potato exports sent from the UK to EU countries were seed potatoes, of which the majority are grown in Scotland.

While trade across the water is re-opening, sales of seed potatoes to Europe remain blocked since Brexit.

NFUS is now calling on the UK Government to re-double its efforts to resolve this, recognising that there is significant intransigence at an EU level to seek a resolution.

It strongly believes that any seed potato trade between the EU and GB must be reciprocal.

“With trade in seed potatoes to the rest of Europe still denied, we continue to lobby both UK Government and the EU to re-establish this hugely important trade link,” added Mr Connon.

Seed potato trade between the EU and GB must be reciprocal says union

“The complete, overnight loss of the European market for Scottish seed was a very damaging post-Brexit consequence.

“It is widely known that potato stocks in Europe are now under threat due to plant disease pressures and it is time that the EU Commission listened to its member states who are desperately in need of fresh high health Scottish seed potatoes.”

Mr Connon said the lack of availability to high health seed potatoes to grow healthy crops, compounded by some extreme weather, is having an impact on potato supplies and availability across Europe.

“Common sense and commercial reality need to prevail over political gamesmanship,” he said.

