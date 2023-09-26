Hilton of Culsh leads ram trade to £3,800 at Huntly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Hilton of Culsh leads ram trade to £3,800 at Huntly

United Auctions sold more than 420 ram lambs from leading flocks over two days.

By Katrina Macarthur
Nia Rainnie from Cobbleheugh, Dinnet, with her champion Texel shearling and judge Angus Greenlaw,
Nia Rainnie from Cobbleheugh, Dinnet, with her champion Texel shearling and judge Angus Greenlaw,

More than 420 multi-breed rams sold through the sale ring at United Auctions’ two day event at Huntly Mart.

The firm sold 142 rams on the Friday, which included Bluefaced Leicesters and non-accredited sheep, while the Saturday saw 280 shearlings and ram lambs of all breeds  sell to new homes.

Overall, it was Willie and John Brown from Hilton of Culsh, New Deer, that led the trade across both days on the Saturday, selling 24 Texel shearlings to a top of £3,800 and achieving a new centre record average of £1,439.50.

Sale leader at £3,800, was a son of Canllefaes Delight, out of a Midlock Back To Future dam, which sold to Mr Crear, Isle of Man.

Next best at £3,000 for the Browns, was another shearling by the same sire, out of a Scrogtonhead Yorkie dam, purchased by Peter and Lynn Gray for their Scrogtonhead flock at Galston in Ayrshire.

The other at £2,000, bred the same way as the sale leader, sold to Colin Stuart of Lettoch and Belnoe, Glenlivet.

Culsh also topped the Suffolk trade at £1,600 for a shearling by Culsh Ben Nevis, out of a Scrogtonhead Meat Machine dam.

The buyers were the Smith family, Towiemore, Keith.

In the Saturday show, judged by Angus Greenlaw of Sheep Park, Bridge of Marnoch, Huntly, champion went to Nia Rainnie from Cobbleheugh, Dinnet, with a Texel shearling.

This was Mynach Fantastico, bred out of a Vale Ultra daughter that goes back to Goldies Supreme, which later sold for £1,400 to Hay Partnership, Uras Farm, Stonehaven.

The reserve honours went to a Texel ram lamb from Michelle Hanson and Darren Irvine, Upper Drakemyres, Keith, which made £650 to Bill Cameron, Burnside of Edingight, Keith.

Finlay Hunter, West Cairnhill, Insch, stood Suffolk champion with a ram lamb which later realised £1,000 to the Smith family, Towiemore.

The Suffolk championship went to Finlay Hunter, West Cairnhill, Insch.

He is by Frongoy Explosion, out of a Maidenstone ewe.

The Smiths also paid £700 for the reserve Suffolk, a second prize ram lamb from Jim Innes, Dunscroft, Huntly.

Other leading prices on the Saturday included £1,800 for a Texel shearling from Jim and Sandy Hunter, Wedderburn, Huntly, purchased by Rodney Blackhall, The Green, Raemoir, and £1,700 for the same from Mr Blackhall to the Websters, Ardhuncart, Kildrummy.

On the Friday, trade reached £2,100 and £2,000 for crossing-type Bluefaced Leicester shearlings from Mary Fortheringham and daughter Hazel McNee, Craighall, Fordgandenny, Perth.

Both are sons of a Leadburnlea tup, out of home-bred ewes, with the dearest selling to Sheach, Auchmair, and the latter to Matheson, Milton of Aberarder.

The show, judged by Martin Sheed from Aldunie, Cabrach, saw the champion prize go to a crossing-type Bluefaced Leicester from Chris Millican, Newton of Hassiewells, which made £1,000 to Mr Sheed.

In reserve, was a traditional-type ram from John Proctor, Nether Aucharnie, Forgue, Huntly, selling for £920 to John Cruickshank from New Deer.

Chris Millican from Newton of Hassiewells, Rothienorman, sold his Bluefaced Leicester champion to the judge Martin Sheed.

More from Farming

Bruce Swanson from East Murkle stood overall champion with a Suffolk and Derek Bain from Kennachy was reserve with a Texel. They are pictured with judge Liam Muir from Orkney. Images: Anne MacPherson
Caithness producers top Dingwall ram sale at £2,000 twice
Lynn Ronaldson of Bower Young Farmers with Bob.
Caithness Young Farmer wins north area sheepdog trial
Heather Duff runs the Pitmudie herd with her parents. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Brechin Simmental breeder to judge at Borderway Agri Expo
This year, the Croft House Grant Scheme approved over £440,000 to 15 crofters, Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
New payments made to support crofting families
fields of crops
New certification model introduced to audit Scotland’s crop growers
Shannon Farquhar is now working with SAC Consulting.
Shannon Farquhar wins Norvite Scholarship
Arable manager Sandy Norrie with the winning crop of Tapestry winter wheat.
Duncan Farms wins RNAS crop competition
Tyler McKinlay with Heatherstane Squiggle and Petter Landfald with Max. Image: Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye.
Lanark trialist wins World Young Handler title
Quality Meat Scotland says domestic supply is set to remain tight.
Lamb prices hold firm across Scotland
fields of crops
SNP-Greens urged to drop 'narrow-minded' approach to gene editing