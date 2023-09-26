Hilton of Culsh leads ram trade to £3,800 at Huntly

More than 420 multi-breed rams sold through the sale ring at United Auctions’ two day event at Huntly Mart.

The firm sold 142 rams on the Friday, which included Bluefaced Leicesters and non-accredited sheep, while the Saturday saw 280 shearlings and ram lambs of all breeds sell to new homes.

Overall, it was Willie and John Brown from Hilton of Culsh, New Deer, that led the trade across both days on the Saturday, selling 24 Texel shearlings to a top of £3,800 and achieving a new centre record average of £1,439.50.

Sale leader at £3,800, was a son of Canllefaes Delight, out of a Midlock Back To Future dam, which sold to Mr Crear, Isle of Man.

Next best at £3,000 for the Browns, was another shearling by the same sire, out of a Scrogtonhead Yorkie dam, purchased by Peter and Lynn Gray for their Scrogtonhead flock at Galston in Ayrshire.

The other at £2,000, bred the same way as the sale leader, sold to Colin Stuart of Lettoch and Belnoe, Glenlivet.

Culsh also topped the Suffolk trade at £1,600 for a shearling by Culsh Ben Nevis, out of a Scrogtonhead Meat Machine dam.

The buyers were the Smith family, Towiemore, Keith.

In the Saturday show, judged by Angus Greenlaw of Sheep Park, Bridge of Marnoch, Huntly, champion went to Nia Rainnie from Cobbleheugh, Dinnet, with a Texel shearling.

This was Mynach Fantastico, bred out of a Vale Ultra daughter that goes back to Goldies Supreme, which later sold for £1,400 to Hay Partnership, Uras Farm, Stonehaven.

The reserve honours went to a Texel ram lamb from Michelle Hanson and Darren Irvine, Upper Drakemyres, Keith, which made £650 to Bill Cameron, Burnside of Edingight, Keith.

Finlay Hunter, West Cairnhill, Insch, stood Suffolk champion with a ram lamb which later realised £1,000 to the Smith family, Towiemore.

He is by Frongoy Explosion, out of a Maidenstone ewe.

The Smiths also paid £700 for the reserve Suffolk, a second prize ram lamb from Jim Innes, Dunscroft, Huntly.

Other leading prices on the Saturday included £1,800 for a Texel shearling from Jim and Sandy Hunter, Wedderburn, Huntly, purchased by Rodney Blackhall, The Green, Raemoir, and £1,700 for the same from Mr Blackhall to the Websters, Ardhuncart, Kildrummy.

On the Friday, trade reached £2,100 and £2,000 for crossing-type Bluefaced Leicester shearlings from Mary Fortheringham and daughter Hazel McNee, Craighall, Fordgandenny, Perth.

Both are sons of a Leadburnlea tup, out of home-bred ewes, with the dearest selling to Sheach, Auchmair, and the latter to Matheson, Milton of Aberarder.

The show, judged by Martin Sheed from Aldunie, Cabrach, saw the champion prize go to a crossing-type Bluefaced Leicester from Chris Millican, Newton of Hassiewells, which made £1,000 to Mr Sheed.

In reserve, was a traditional-type ram from John Proctor, Nether Aucharnie, Forgue, Huntly, selling for £920 to John Cruickshank from New Deer.