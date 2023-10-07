Caithness and Fife ploughmen bound for World Ploughing Championships in Latvia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caithness and Fife ploughmen bound for World Ploughing Championships in Latvia

Willie Grieve and James Tait will compete in the conventional and reversible classes.

By Katrina Macarthur
Willie Grieve from Cupar pictured with the two tractors bound for Latvia. Picture by Emma Cheape
Willie Grieve from Cupar pictured with the two tractors bound for Latvia. Picture by Emma Cheape

Two well-known ploughmen from Fife and Caithness have made their journey to Latvia for the 68th World Ploughing Championships.

The finale event will see conventional qualifier Willie Grieve from Cupar and reversible competitor James Tait from Thurso compete in next weekend’s two-day competition.

Fifty ploughmen from all over the globe will take to the stubble and grass fields to plough their way for the top titles, with 25 participants ploughing in both the conventional and reversible classes.

The two tractors and ploughs were first to leave for Latvia and were loaded last Friday, before sailing from Hull to Rotterdam on Monday with haulier W and S McCord from Perth.

Willie and James flew yesterday from Newcastle with their support team to include coach and Scottish judge Andrew Mitchell Snr from Forfar, Scottish Ploughing Championships chairman and World board member Derek MacIver from the Black Isle, as well as James’ wife Christine and Derek’s partner Rosie Sutherland.

This is agricultural contractor Willie’s first time competing at the Worlds but he has been ploughing competitively for 47 years, being runner-up in the Scottish Championships twice.

Willie, who is a former chair of the Highlands of Fife Ploughing Association, said: “It’s a real honour to be going to represent Scotland in the World Ploughing Championships and I am very humbled and indebted to the organisations and businesses for the support and sponsorship.

“A special thanks must go to the Highlands of Fife Ploughing Association, founded by my great-grandfather, who raised £5,500 in a ploughing marathon earlier this year.”

James Tait from Thurso will compete in the reversible section. 

James, who has been tractor man for the past 47 years at the Pottinger family’s Greenland Mains, Thurso, is also heading to the Worlds for the first time.

He developed an interest in ploughing from an early age but it wasn’t until around 1990 when he started ploughing competitively.

Over the years, he has scooped various wins and has always come close to the top of the reversible class which has meant representing Scotland at the European Championships on three separate occasions.

In October 2022, when the Scottish Ploughing Championships was held in Caithness, he secured first place in his class.

The match was held over two days and at the same time, James was taking part in the Five Nations Challenge – an event that sees ploughmen from Scotland, England, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland – compete for the Five Nations Trophy, which he went on to win.

James said: “I am looking forward to the challenge although expect competition to be stiff considering the best ploughmen from countries all over the world will be taking part.

“Although I am representing Scotland, I am Caithness born and bred and don’t believe anyone from the area has qualified for this event before. I feel grateful to have been given this opportunity and thank everyone for the support. I intend to do my absolute best on the day.”

