Abersky sells champion Blackface for £3,000 at Dingwall

Dingwall and Highland Marts sold 184 rams at its annual show and sale judged by Dan Walton from Wanwood Hill, Alston.

The sale averaged £606.47, up £19 on the year, with a top price of £3,000 paid for the overall champion from Sandy MacPherson, Abersky, Torness.

Mr MacPherson’s sale leader was a shearling by a £5,000 Kirkstead, out of a dam by a £3,000 Kirkstead, which went on to sell to Kenny and John Matheson, Milton of Aberarder, Inverness.

The Mathesons also paid £1,300 for the reserve champion from Stephen Duncan and family, Achdregnie, Glenlivet.

This was a shearling by an £11,000n Craigdarroch, out of a ewe by a £3,500 Williamhope tup.

Two-shears sold to £1,200 from Strone, Newtonmore, with aged tups to £800 from Croughly Farm, Tomintoul, and ram lambs to £500 from Tigh N’Ulaidh, Tomatin, and Easel Farm.

PRIZE LIST

Shearling – 1, A&J Macpherson, Abersky, Torness; 2, R&S Duncan, Livet, Glenlivet

3, Clune & Corrybrough Estate, Tomatin. Ram lamb – 1, D Carson, Tigh N’Ulaidh, Tomatin; 2, N Maclean, 8 Drynie Park, Muir of Ord; 3, Crackaig Blackies, Blackpark Croft, Ardersier. Two-shear and over – 1, Ross, Strone; 2, A&J Macpherson, Abersky, Torness; 3, Ballindalloch Home Farm. Group of 5 shearlings – 1, A&J MacPherson, Abersky, Torness; 2, PA Junor, Balchraggan, Torness; 3, R&S Duncan, Livet, Glenlivet.

Other leading prices per head: Shearlings – Clashnoir, £1,200, £1,300, £1,100, (6 times), £800, Livet, £1,400, £1,300, £1,000, £850, Midlock, £1,400, Abersky, £1,300, £1,200, £1,000, £850, (twice), £800, Croft Na Garn, £1,300, Achdrengnie, £1,300, £1,200, (twice), Bomakelloch, £1,200, £1,000, (twice), Balchraggan, £1,200, (twice),

£1,000, £800, Harestone, £1,200, Dalbuiack, £1,100, £1,000, (twice), Croughly Farm, £1,100, £900, £850, Achnabat, £1,000, Milton Farm, £1,000, £900, £800, Glenrinnes, £1,000, £800, Clune & Corrybrough Estate, £850, Glebe of Deisher, £850, Belnoe, £800, Nunnerie, £800 Two-shear – Hillhead of Morinsh, £550, Fank Cottage, £450, Newton of Crathie, £400, (twice), Braes of Ardeonaig, £400, (twice). Ram lambs – 8 Drynie Park, £300, Harestone, £250. On the same day, the firm sold 2,219 store sheep at their sale of Blackface and cross ewes, gimmers, and ewe lambs. Ewe lambs (91) averaged £64.11 and sold to £150 for a pen of Blackfaces from Crackaig Blackies, Ardersier. Store lambs (96) sold to £79 gross for a Blackface from 1 Holoman Park, Raasay. Ewes (1,476) sold to £142 gross from Crackaig Blackies, Ardersier. Gimmers (537) averaged £121.24 and sold to £355 Crackaig Blackies, Ardersier. Feeding sheep (19) sold to £66 gross for a Blackface wedder from Unakillie SSC. Other leading prices: Ewe lambs: BF – Inchriach, £90, Crackaig Blackies, £90, Tigh N’Ulaidh, £86, £82, 8 Drynie Park, £82, Keepers Cottage, £80. Ewes (correct): BF – Towiemore, £105, Breakachy, £99, (twice), £92, £90, Gorthleck, £92, £91, 28 Stenscholl, £92 £82, £78, Balchraggan, £82, Glendoe Estate, £82 (twice), Drumfearn, £80, Crackaig Blackies, £80, Auchnafearn, £78 (twice), Blackmuir, £78, Keepers Cottage, £78, Kilmaluag House, £75. (broken mouth): Dunalastair, £56, £47, Gorthleck, £54, Crackaig Blackies, £54, Inverinate Estate, £48, Auchnafearn, £48, Balchraggan, £47. (feeders): 5 Totarder, £66, Braebost, £60, 20 Borve, £53, Satran SSC, £50. Gimmers: BF – Crackaig Blackies, £320, £90, Midlock, £250, £220, 17B Habost, £220, £150, £120, Harestone, £150, £145, £135, £125, Towiemore, £150, £130, £115, Tulloch, £140, £130, £90, Torrish Farm, £140, Easter Baldoon, £135, £130, £110, 12 Calgary, £130, £115, £105, 25 Portnalong, £125, Boulfruich, £118, £105, (twice), 5 Totarder, £112, £92, Balchraggan, £110, (twice), £108, (twice), £105, Acheillich, £105, Davidson Croft, £100, 28 Stenscholl, £96, Keepers Cottge, £95, Blackmuir, £92, Dunalistair Estate, £92, £90.