Scottish Government announces £1.8m funding to farmers affected by floods

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Scottish Government announces £1.8m funding to farmers affected by floods

Farmers in the worst affected areas will be eligible to apply for grants up to £30,000 from next month.

By Katrina Macarthur
Drone images of flooding at Kintore, along the River Don in October. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Drone images of flooding at Kintore, along the River Don in October. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Farmers affected by severe flooding in parts of Scotland this autumn will be eligible to apply for grants of up to £30,000 to help repair man-made flood banks.

The Scottish Government has pledged £1.8 million of funding and says farmers in local authority areas worst affected will be eligible to apply.

These are Moray, Perth and Kinross, Aberdeenshire, City of Aberdeen, Angus and Fife.

The scheme will open for applications next month and will be administered by the Scottish Government.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon will provide details of the new funding whilst addressing delegates at AgriScot today.

Commenting ahead of her speech Ms Gougeon said: “I’ve seen first-hand the devastating impacts that flooding had on our rural communities from storm events last month. Those same communities continue to deal with the after-effects to this day.

“Repairing damaged flood banks is a crucial step to safeguarding rural communities and land from any future extreme weather events.

“That is why we are providing £1.8 million in support to help ease the financial burden on farmers affected by floods.”

More from Farming

Gretnahouse Tequila sold for a new female Charolais record price of 50,000gns to Charlie Boden, Sportsmans, Cheshire.
Gretnahouse bows out with new 50,000gns record
Wilson Peters from Monzie, Crieff, won the live and deadweight sections of the competition. Pictures by Ron Stephen.
Scottish Premier Meat Exhibition: Wilson Peters does the double
The prize winners at the North East of Scotland Texel Club's 2023 flock competition.
Auchry wins Texel flock competition
Bower YFC won the Community Engagement Award. From left, William Campbell, Beth Dandie of Galbraith, and Beth Douglas.
Members and supporters recognised at SAYFC's Five Stars Award night
Scott Taylor of Haddo Estate, pictured with Harbro's local beef and sheep specialist David McCartney.
Producing strong and even calves at Haddo Estate
Donald Mackay and Gavin Robertson ploughing at the match.
Caithness ploughman wins at Easter Ross match
Katie McDonald from Fochabers is the first female to win overall at the Moray Ploughing Match.
History made at Moray Ploughing Match with first female win
Cattle at last year’s Black Beauty Bonanza event. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Strong entries forward for Black Beauty Bonanza at Thainstone
Wilson Peters with his overall champion and judge Harry Brown.
Scottish Premier Meat Exhibition: Wilson Peters and Inglewood Edge rule supreme
The Aberdeen Christmas Classic will see two days of shows and sales of prime and pedigree livestock. Picture by Wullie Marr/DCT Media.
Final preparations under way for Aberdeen Christmas Classic