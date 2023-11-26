Sheepdog sale at Dingwall reaches £4,800

Trade reached £4,800 at the inaugural Highland Sheep Dog Sale conducted by Dingwall and Highland Marts.

The firm sold 15 sheep dogs and was topped by a fully trained five-year-old bitch Glenview Jan, from Scott Renwick, Inverbroom, Ullapool.

This was followed by £4,400 for Marge (Nell) from M Sutherland, Mossgiel, Achalone.

C Robertson, Swarthoull, Shetland, sold the lead price dog at £4,000 for a two-year-old named Houplaw Fly.

In the part trained section, another dog which took the eye was Jess from Miss V Shearer, Lythmore Cottage, Caithness, which sold for £3,800.

It is hoped the sale will become a weekly fixture in the Highlands.

Other leading prices: Dog (fully trained) – M Robertson, Swarthoull, Shetland, £2,400, dog (part trained); M & D Sutherland, Mossgiel, Caithness, £1,800; JF Macinnes, Westford, Alness, £1,300. Dog (puppy) – N. Noble, Drumfin, Tobermory, £200. Bitch (fully trained) – M & D Sutherland, Mossgiel, Achalone, £4,400; C Robertson, Swarthoull, Shetland, £2,200. Bitch (part trained) – MG & A Shearer, Lythmore, Thurso, £3,800; K Macgregor, Shieldaig, £3,000; M Robertson, Swarthoull, Shetland, £2,200; A Urquhart, Strathkyle, £2,000; A Gillies, Lochnalair, Crathie, £300. Bitch (not trained) – C Robertson, Swarthoull, Shetland, £1,000; W R Macmillan, Forest Lodge, Balmacara, £450.