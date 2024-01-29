Perthshire herds buy Balmyle bull in £13k private deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Perthshire herds buy Balmyle bull in £13k private deal

The bull has sold privately to the Glenericht and Mornity herds.

By Pat Wilson
Balmyle Tremendous sold for £13,000 to nearby herds. Picture by MacGregor Photography.
Bruce Farms have sold a pedigree Charolais bull named Balmyle Tremendous for £13,000 in a private deal.

He was bought privately by two pedigree breeders, Allen Drysdale of the Glenericht herd, Blairgowrie, and Robert Young, of the Mornity herd, Alyth.

Based in Perthshire, Bill Bruce’s Balmyle herd is no stranger to high prices, having sold half brother Balmyle Sandy for £28,000 in Stirling last February.

This bull shares the same sire Maerdy One Direction, which won the inter-breed at Balmoral Show last year and was champion Charolais in Europe.

The Balmyle herd is a noted herd in the breed, having topped the society’s annual bull sales at Perth and Stirling several times.

Robert Young of Mornity says he is delighted to introduce Tremendous to his 25-cow herd.

He says: “This bull ticks all the boxes for length, size, power and genetics, and is from a good breeding family home. It’s likely we will consider taking semen from him longer term.”

