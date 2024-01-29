Perthshire herds buy Balmyle bull in £13k private deal

Bruce Farms have sold a pedigree Charolais bull named Balmyle Tremendous for £13,000 in a private deal.

He was bought privately by two pedigree breeders, Allen Drysdale of the Glenericht herd, Blairgowrie, and Robert Young, of the Mornity herd, Alyth.

Based in Perthshire, Bill Bruce’s Balmyle herd is no stranger to high prices, having sold half brother Balmyle Sandy for £28,000 in Stirling last February.

This bull shares the same sire Maerdy One Direction, which won the inter-breed at Balmoral Show last year and was champion Charolais in Europe.

The Balmyle herd is a noted herd in the breed, having topped the society’s annual bull sales at Perth and Stirling several times.

Robert Young of Mornity says he is delighted to introduce Tremendous to his 25-cow herd.

He says: “This bull ticks all the boxes for length, size, power and genetics, and is from a good breeding family home. It’s likely we will consider taking semen from him longer term.”