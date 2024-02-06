Keith breeders top Limousin trade at 17,000gns in Stirling

Limousin bulls met a decent trade at Stirling yesterday producing a strong commercial average and a clearance rate of 90%.

Of the 52 forward, 47 sold to new homes to average £7,466, up £777 on the year, with two selling at 17,000gns and another at 16,000gns.

The breed society’s chief executive Alice Swift said the sale met a solid consistent trade and attracted a number of buyers from across the border who were looking for bulls with a F94L/F49L myostatin.

Breed average rises £777 on the year

First to sell at 17,000gns, was Anside Typhoon, from Stephen and Denise Irvine, son Martin and his wife Melissa, who run 64 females at Braehead, Drummuir, near Keith.

This May 2022-born bull is by Anside Prometheus, a home-bred bull which was used across the herd and already produced the goods at Stirling last October when Anside Titan sold for 14,000gns.

Typhoon is a heifer’s calf bred out of the Goldies Fortress dam, Anside Peony, and was knocked down to pedigree breeders John and Margaret Penny for their Shannas herd at Mintlaw, Peterhead.

The Anside herd also sold at 8,000gns for their reserve intermediate champion, April 2022-born Anside Tank.

He is an AI son of Milbrook Playboy, bred out of Anside Oprah, which is dam of the 9,000gns Anside Superman sold in October 2022.

The buyer was CS Fleming and Son, Strone Farm, Forfar.

Two bulls from Jimmy and Donald MacGregor’s Dyke herd from Milton of Campsie sold for 17,000gns and 16,000gns.

Dyke herd tops at 17,000gns and 16,000gns

Both are by the consistent breeder, the 12,000gns Goldies Lordoftherings, which has produced 30 bull sales for the family and several five figure prices.

Dearest, brought out by stockman John Duncan, was Dyke Toyboy, a May 2022-born bred out of the Cloughhead Delboy sired dam Dyke Glam.

He sold to Sheffield with Clark Farms.

At 16,000gns, was the reserve overall champion Dyke Topman, bred out of the Trueman Idol dam, Dyke Nicola.

The buyer was commercial breeder Malcolm Coubrough of Hartside Farms, Biggar.

Bob and Kay Adam’s Newhouse herd from Glamis, Forfar, peaked at 10,000gns for their second prize junior bull Newhouse Tummel.

Selling local to WG Beattie and Son, Tullywhanland, Forfar, he is by Newhouse Overfinlarg, out of Newhouse Lyn.

The overall champion from Mike and Lisa Massie’s 45-cow Elrick herd at Auchnagatt, Ellon, sold for 9,000gns to Liam Muir, Upper Onston, Orkney.

Overall champion makes 9,000gns to Orkney

This was Elrick Trooper, a May 2022-born son of the 8,000gns Whinfellpark Nobu, bred out of the Wilodge Fastrac dam, Elrick Image.

Matching that 9,000gns price tag was the best from Andrew Burnett’s Spittalton herd, Stirling.

This was Spittalton Tigger, a March 2022-born son of Ampertaine Opportunity, which sold to the Mackinnons, Parkhouse, Tiree.

Another from Dyke, this time Dyke Trojan, by Whinfellpark Ohagan, sold for 8,500gns to Forfar with EJ Wilson, East Mains of Carseburn.

Several other bulls sold at 8,000gns including Corsairtly Tam, from Richard and Kathleen Davidson, Corsairtly, Keith.

Selling to the Taylor family, Dall Farm, Killin, he is an April 2022-born son of Dyke Luke.

The reserve senior champion, Strawfrank Tonka, from Allan Campbell, Lanark, sold for 7,500gns to T Leslie, Quoymorhouse, Shapinsay, Orkney.