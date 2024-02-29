RNAS Spring Show: Huge crowd witnesses pedigree bulls top at 11,500gns

A huge crowd of visitors flocked to Thainstone near Inverurie for the Royal Northern Spring Show where farmers enjoyed a day out ahead of the busy season.

Wet ground conditions across much of the region gave most arable producers the opportunity to attend yesterday’s event which attracted record-breaking trade stands.

The event, organised by the Royal Northern Agricultural Society, also welcomed over 300 school children from 12 local schools, as well as increased livestock entries.

Society president Alan Cumming said decent weather and strong livestock prices made for a “good feel” around the show, resulting in a jam-packed car park.

The sale of pedigree bulls, which were judged in the morning by Andrew Anderson of Smallburn Farms, topped at 11,500gns for a Charolais from the Harestone herd.

A packed ringside of spectators and buyers saw 47 bulls of the 63 forward sell to new homes, cashing in to average £5,629.79.

Sale leader at 11,500gns, was Neil and Stuart Barclay’s 20-month-old Harestone Tiktok from Insch.

He is by Harestone Outlander, a son of the noted French bull Harestone Jacquard, which stood reserve inter-breed champion at the Royal Highland Show in 2o18.

Bred out of the Inverlochy Ferdie dam, Harestone Luci, this one sold to the Black Isle with commercial producer Duncan McCallum, Shoreton Farm, Culbokie.

Two bulls sold at 11,000gns, including the Charolais champion and supreme winner, Hollywell Taco, from John and Sandra Middleton’s 26-cow herd at Cowfords, New Pitsligo.

This 23-month-old bull is an AI son of Whitecliffe James, which has sired bulls to 11,5000gns at Stirling, out of the Thrunton Fairfax heifer, Hollywell Priya.

He sold to William and David Moir of Home Farm, Cairness, Fraserburgh.

Also at 11,000gns, was the champion Simmental from the Stronach family’s Islavale herd at Berryleys, Keith.

Selling to near neighbour Walter Leith, North Crannoch, Crossroads, was 21-month-old Islavale Nightrider 22.

His sire is the privately purchased Irish bull Coose Lincoln, which has bred bulls to 13,000gns, out of the Curaheen Bandit dam, Islavale Faye.

Next best at 8,800gns, was third prize Simmental winner Backmuir Nigel 22, from Reece and Andrew Simmers, Backmuir, Keith.

This 21-month-old is by Backmuir Krypton, out of Wolfstar Islay, and sold to T and I Alexander, Slickly, Lyth, Wick.

Two lots sold at 8,500gns, including the Limousin champion from Jim and Sandy Hunter, Wedderburn, Huntly.

This was 20-month-old Wedderburn Tom, by Sarkley Ronaldo, out of Wedderburn Natasha, which carries a double Q204X gene.

The buyer was David Wright from Woodend, Fort William.

Gary and Angela Christie of the Rockytop Simmental herd at Midtown of Glass, Huntly, received the same money for 22-month-old Rockytop Nimrod 22.

First in his class in the pre-sale show, he is by Kilbride Farm Fearless 14, out of Rockytop Gaia’s Juniper, and was bought by Colin Inglis of Blairsgreen Farm, Saline, Dunfermline.

The reserve champion Charolais from Billy and Gary Wright, Lagavaich, Glenlivet, made 8,000gns to A and W Campbell, West Murkle, Thurso.

This was 21-month-old Lagavaich Topgun, by Elrick Jazzman, out of Elrick Oracle.

Also at 8,000gns, was John and Margaret Penny’s 22-month-old Limousin Shannas Tim, from Shannas, Clola, Mintlaw.

He is by Procters Noah, out of Shannas Nan, and sold to Orkney with Michael Delday, Quoy Belloch, Deerness.

The Charolais Balthayock Tenacious, from Major David Walter and team, Balthayock, Perth, sold for 7,500gns to JW Moir, Auchorties, Keith.

This 20-month-old is by Elrick Paragon, out of the Balthayock Impression dam, Balthayock Melody.

At the same money, was the reserve champion Limousin from Ashleigh Nelson and Darren Scott, Odmoston Farm, Laurencekirk.

Selling to the Smiths from Towiemore, Keith, he is a 21-month-old Gunnerfleet Nato son, out of Breconside Nouie, and was shown successfully last summer.

Two Limousin bulls sold for 7,000gns including Shannas Trainer, from the Pennys, to Davidson Farms, Crichie, Inverurie, and Millers Tenoutoften, from Ian Miller, North Lurg, Midmar, to GM and LD Levack, Balbeg, Mybster, Caithness.

Top price Aberdeen-Angus at 5,000gns, was Ballindalloch Eoin Y663, from Ballindalloch Home Farms, to Tom Henderson, Udale Farm, Poyntzfield, Dingwall.

The champion Aberdeen-Angus Wrae Proud Irwin Y433, from Sandy Norrie, Wrae Farm, Turriff, made 4,5000gns to Shona Grant-Mackintosh, Lower Achnahannet, Dulnain Bridge, Grantown-on-Spey.