Sunnyhill Farms wins championship at Thainstone show

By Katrina Macarthur
Judge Bill Cameron pictured with champion winner Steven Smith and his daughter Lily.
Aberdeen and Northern Marts recently held its annual show and sale sponsored by Turriff Agri Parts Ltd at Thainstone Centre, Inverurie.

The firm sold 1,791 store cattle, young bulls and young and weaned calves, and saw the pre-sale show judged by Bill Cameron, Burnside of Edingight, Grange, Keith.

Taking the championship prize and winning the Turriff Agri Perpetual trophy was a 512kg red Limousin cross bullock from Steven Smith, Sunnyhill, Turriff, selling for £1,800 to the judge.

Reserve overall went to the 476kg Charolais cross heifer from from Eric and Ellis Mutch, Burnside of Whitefield, Forglen, which also sold to the judge.

The McLaren family, Muirhouses Farm, Kirriemuir, won the reserve bullock award with a 456kg Limousin cross selling for £1,690.

Steven Smith also won the reserve heifer ticket with a 384kg Limousin cross which realised £1,400.

Best pair went to GA Robertson, Tillyorn, Corse, with 456kg British Blue cross heifers selling for £1,480.

