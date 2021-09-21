Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pentland Ferries workers to get Living Wage

By Kelly Wilson
September 21, 2021, 5:00 pm
Pentland Ferries MV Alfred ferry in Gills Bay
Orkney-based Pentland Ferries has announced it is now accredited as a Living Wage Employer.

The commitment will see everyone working at the company receive a minimum hourly wage of £9.50.

Independently calculated each year, the Real Living Wage is higher than the National Living Wage rate of £8.91, which is set by the UK Government.

In Scotland, more than 15% of all jobs pay less than the real Living Wage – around 350,000 jobs.

Pentland Ferries director Kathryn Scollie said: “We are very proud to have achieved accreditation as a Living Wage employer.

“We value our people and want to make sure that everyone on our payroll is earning a wage that is adequate for their needs.”

Family-owned Pentland Ferries operates the ferry service across the Pentland Firth from Gills Bay in Caithness to St Margaret’s Hope in South Ronaldsay, Orkney.

Calls for more companies to follow example

The decision has been congratulated by the Poverty Alliance, which hopes to see more companies follow its lead.

Poverty Alliance director Peter Kelly said: “Too many workers in Scotland are in the grip of poverty and employers choosing to pay at least the real Living Wage can loosen that grip.

“Payment of the real Living Wage allows those in work to become more included in society, better meet their everyday needs, and feel their value and hard work is recognised by their employer.”

Mr Kelly added: “Congratulations to Pentland Ferries on their Living Wage commitment, and I hope more organisations follow their lead by becoming Living Wage-accredited.”

Living Wage Scotland manager Lynn Anderson said: “We’re delighted Pentland Ferries has become an accredited Living Wage employer.

“They join a growing movement of over 1,900 employers in Scotland who together want to ensure workers have what they need to thrive.”

Award-winning company

Pentland Ferries became the first ferry operator in the UK to achieve a Green Tourism Award last year.

It followed the introduction in November 2019 of a new purpose-built vessel, the MV Alfred, with better environmental credentials.

The ship’s efficient design, LED lighting, and fuel efficiency all contributed to the bronze-level award.

