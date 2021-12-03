End of an era for Rathbones in Aberdeen

Rathbone Investment Management has confirmed it is shutting its Aberdeen office.

The firm’s Granite City-based regional director, Meera Dennis, is due to retire in June 2022 after 35 years in the financial services industry.

Rathbone’s three other staff in Aberdeen will stay on – officially based in Glasgow but with the option to work for the wealth manager remotely.

The demise of the office in Aberdeen, at 1 Albert Street in the city’s west end, coincides with Rathbone reshaping its Scottish network.

Capital relocation

The firm’s Edinburgh team is relocating from St Andrew Square to new premises elsewhere in the capital, with the move pencilled in for June 2022.

Rathbone – part of London-based Rathbone Brothers (Rathbones) – said it would continue to serve its existing clients and offer financial planning and investment management advice to new clients across Scotland.

The Glasgow office is home to some 41 investment managers and a large supporting team.

It will continue to be the firm’s biggest office outside London and Liverpool.

While we will be sorry to close the doors of our Aberdeen office, we remain totally committed to our clients and employees in Scotland.”

Angus Kerr, head of Scotland for Rathbones, said: “We are continually reviewing our footprint to ensure it meets our needs, while enabling us to continue delivering clients the best possible service.

“While we will be sorry to close the doors of our Aberdeen office, we remain totally committed to our clients and employees in Scotland.

“Our new location in Edinburgh is an exciting step forward in our journey.”

Aberdeen director’s ‘significant’ contribution

Mr Kerr added: “I would also like to take this early opportunity to recognise Meera’s significant contribution to Rathbones over the past decade.

“She will be greatly missed and we wish her all the best for her retirement.

“The fact our remaining Aberdeen team will remain intact and that our clients will continue to receive the same exacting standards of personal service, while benefiting from the wider resources of Rathbones, fills me with great confidence for the future.”

Ms Dennis started her professional career as a journalist in Calcutta, before joining the Bombay Stock Exchange in 1985.

She later moved to Aberdeen and started her investment career with William Murray Stockbrokers in 1987, helping to set up the Charterhouse Tilney office in Aberdeen in 1988.

She joined Allied Provincial Securities in 1993 and was later appointed a divisional director of Brewin Dolphin.

She managed both discretionary and advisory funds covering private clients, charities, SIPPs (self-invested personal pensions) and offshore and onshore investment bonds, joining Rathbones in February 2010.

Scottish firm’s app helping to create a healthier financial services sector

Aberdeen’s Acumen takes place among top 100 financial planning firms