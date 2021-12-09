Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Local Business

Commercial property: ‘Keen interest’ anticipated for Inverness office building

By Keith Findlay
December 9, 2021, 6:00 am
1 Highlander Way, Inverness.
A two-storey office building in a busy retail and business park in Inverness has gone on the market at offers over £895,000.

Shepherd Chartered Surveyors is marketing the site on behalf of the former tenant, Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS).

The building at 1 Highlander Way, at Inverness Retail and Business Park, about 1.6 miles east of the city centre, is one of a group of three providing a total of around 60,000sq ft of office space.

There is adjacent expansion land for business development to the north of the trio.

Shepherd is highlighting their proximity to retail park anchor tenant Tesco Extra, as well as a “range of national occupiers providing mixed retail, food and drink and leisure uses”.

These include Vue Cinema, The Range, Boots, Next, Argos and Everlast Fitness.

Shepherd is highlighting the building’s proximity to Tesco.

Another selling point is the location’s easy access to the A9 Inverness-Perth and A96 Inverness-Aberdeen trunk roads.

And Shepherd also cites the nearby Inverness Campus, at Beechwood, as a potential draw for any buyer wanting to be close to “a purpose-built location for those operating in life sciences, digital healthcare and technology.”

We anticipate keen interest in the opportunity.”

Neil Calder, Shepherd Chartered Surveyors.

Neil Calder, partner in the firm’s Inverness office, said: “This attractive 8,950sq ft standalone two-storey office pavilion is built to headquarter standards.

“It offers easy connectivity to the A9 and A96 trunk roads in a well-established business park and, as such, we anticipate keen interest in the opportunity.”

There are 32 on-site car parking spaces.

Potential buyers are invited to contact Shepherd’s team in Inverness.

The company has 33 other offices around Scotland, including north and north-east branches in Aberdeen, Elgin, Fraserburgh, Oban and Peterhead.

FLS has relocated to premises it now shares with NatureScot at Great Glen House on  Leachkin Road.

