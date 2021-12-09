Commercial property: ‘Keen interest’ anticipated for Inverness office building

An error occurred. Please try again.

A two-storey office building in a busy retail and business park in Inverness has gone on the market at offers over £895,000.

Shepherd Chartered Surveyors is marketing the site on behalf of the former tenant, Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS).

The building at 1 Highlander Way, at Inverness Retail and Business Park, about 1.6 miles east of the city centre, is one of a group of three providing a total of around 60,000sq ft of office space.

There is adjacent expansion land for business development to the north of the trio.

Shepherd is highlighting their proximity to retail park anchor tenant Tesco Extra, as well as a “range of national occupiers providing mixed retail, food and drink and leisure uses”.

These include Vue Cinema, The Range, Boots, Next, Argos and Everlast Fitness.

Another selling point is the location’s easy access to the A9 Inverness-Perth and A96 Inverness-Aberdeen trunk roads.

And Shepherd also cites the nearby Inverness Campus, at Beechwood, as a potential draw for any buyer wanting to be close to “a purpose-built location for those operating in life sciences, digital healthcare and technology.”

We anticipate keen interest in the opportunity.” Neil Calder, Shepherd Chartered Surveyors.

Neil Calder, partner in the firm’s Inverness office, said: “This attractive 8,950sq ft standalone two-storey office pavilion is built to headquarter standards.

“It offers easy connectivity to the A9 and A96 trunk roads in a well-established business park and, as such, we anticipate keen interest in the opportunity.”

There are 32 on-site car parking spaces.

Potential buyers are invited to contact Shepherd’s team in Inverness.

The company has 33 other offices around Scotland, including north and north-east branches in Aberdeen, Elgin, Fraserburgh, Oban and Peterhead.

FLS has relocated to premises it now shares with NatureScot at Great Glen House on Leachkin Road.

FG Burnett seals Dyce deal with Mactech (Europe)

Asco moves six-strong recruitment team into global HQ