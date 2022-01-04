Aberdeen-based restructuring expert takes over as chairman of R3’s Scottish arm

An error occurred. Please try again.

Insolvency and restructuring trade body R3 has unveiled Aberdeen-based Richard Bathgate as its new chairman in Scotland.

Mr Bathgate is restructuring partner at Johnston Carmichael, Scotland’s largest independent firm of accountants and business advisers.

He takes over his new role at R3 from Tim Cooper, Edinburgh-based partner at Addleshaw Goddard.

‘Valuable support’

Mr Bathgate said: “The association has offered valuable support to the insolvency and restructuring profession, as well as insights into the major issues affecting it since I became a member and I want to continue this.

“The previous chairs have done fantastic work in bringing the Scottish insolvency and restructuring community together.

“With a new generation of young professionals in Scotland coming through, I’m keen they and our more experienced members take advantage of all that R3 has to offer – whether that’s technical support, training, or networking opportunities.”

Any business experiencing signs of financial distress – such as problems paying staff or suppliers, concerns about cashflow, or rising stock levels – should seek early advice from an R3 member.” Richard Bathgate, Johnston Carmichael/R3.

He added: “The past two years have undoubtedly been one of the toughest periods in living memory for Scottish businesses, but it’s the ones who sought early advice who have had the best chance of survival.

“Any business experiencing signs of financial distress – such as problems paying staff or suppliers, concerns about cashflow, or rising stock levels – should seek early advice from an R3 member so they have access to the full range of potential restructuring options available to them, and more time to make a decision about their next steps.”

Oil and gas sector experience

Mr Bathgate boasts significant experience of the oil and gas sector, along with a variety of other industries.

The Aberdeen University physical geography graduate specialises in independent business reviews, accelerated sales processes, corporate restructuring, corporate insolvency and members’ voluntary liquidations.

Before joining Johnston Carmichael, in 2016, he worked in PwC’s restructuring team.

