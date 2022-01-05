Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New senior partner for PwC in Aberdeen

By Keith Findlay
January 5, 2022, 12:01 am
Martin Cowie, who now heads up PwC's office in Aberdeen.
Martin Cowie, who now heads up PwC's office in Aberdeen.

Global professional services giant PwC has a new senior partner in Aberdeen.

Martin Cowie replaces Kevin Reynard, who will retire in June after 34 years with the firm and seven in his current role.

Mr Cowie joined PwC’s Granite City team during 2021, following 20 years with the business in Sydney, Edinburgh, Glasgow and more recently Belfast, where he led private business for PwC Northern Ireland for a number of years.

“Aberdeen stands in a strong position as the economic recovery picks up pace, with a hugely skilled workforce already adapting to energy transition.”

Martin Cowie, senior partner, Aberdeen, PwC.

Speaking about his new role, he said: “With energy transition well under way, I look forward to picking up the amazing job Kevin has done over the last seven years.

“Aberdeen stands in a strong position as the economic recovery picks up pace, with a hugely skilled workforce already adapting to energy transition.

“This is the story that will dominate the decade here and beyond in the north-east, and I look forward to playing my part in it.”

Kevin Reynard, who has stepped down as senior partner for PwC in Aberdeen in advance of his retirement.

Mr Reynard is a former pupil and current governor of Robert Gordon’s College.

He joined PwC’s Aberdeen office as an audit partner in 2007 following a four-year spell working for the firm in Malaysia.

PwC has also announced a new regional leader for Scotland.

Jason Morris has been elevated to the role, which he takes over from Claire Reid. Ms Reid is now the firm’s UK head of forensics.

Jason Morris.

Mr Morris, a transaction services partner, based in Edinburgh, is combining his new job with his duties as head of PwC’s UK deals renewables practice.

As regional leader for Scotland, he is responsible for more than 1,000 people in the firm’s Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen offices.

Mr Morris said: “I take on this role at a challenging time.

‘Serious headwinds’

“Businesses of all sizes across all sectors are facing some serious headwinds as we head into 2022.

“But look deep enough and there are some real game-changing opportunities too – particularly when you consider our potential in renewable energy, technology, and financial services.

“We’ve got a resilient, innovative business community here in Scotland and I can’t wait to get out there in 2022 to lead our engagement.

“I’m excited about building on the fantastic work Claire has done over the last couple of years.”

Claire Reid.

Ms Reid, based in Glasgow, said: “It has been an absolute privilege to lead PwC in Scotland over the last two and a half years.

“The period has been dominated by Covid-19, but for me it’s the achievements that we made, from our work during COP26 to improvements in diversity and social mobility, and the investment in our people and our technology that will stay with me.”

