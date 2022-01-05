New senior partner for PwC in Aberdeen

An error occurred. Please try again.

Global professional services giant PwC has a new senior partner in Aberdeen.

Martin Cowie replaces Kevin Reynard, who will retire in June after 34 years with the firm and seven in his current role.

Mr Cowie joined PwC’s Granite City team during 2021, following 20 years with the business in Sydney, Edinburgh, Glasgow and more recently Belfast, where he led private business for PwC Northern Ireland for a number of years.

“Aberdeen stands in a strong position as the economic recovery picks up pace, with a hugely skilled workforce already adapting to energy transition.” Martin Cowie, senior partner, Aberdeen, PwC.

Speaking about his new role, he said: “With energy transition well under way, I look forward to picking up the amazing job Kevin has done over the last seven years.

“Aberdeen stands in a strong position as the economic recovery picks up pace, with a hugely skilled workforce already adapting to energy transition.

“This is the story that will dominate the decade here and beyond in the north-east, and I look forward to playing my part in it.”

Mr Reynard is a former pupil and current governor of Robert Gordon’s College.

He joined PwC’s Aberdeen office as an audit partner in 2007 following a four-year spell working for the firm in Malaysia.

PwC has also announced a new regional leader for Scotland.

Jason Morris has been elevated to the role, which he takes over from Claire Reid. Ms Reid is now the firm’s UK head of forensics.

Mr Morris, a transaction services partner, based in Edinburgh, is combining his new job with his duties as head of PwC’s UK deals renewables practice.

As regional leader for Scotland, he is responsible for more than 1,000 people in the firm’s Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen offices.

Mr Morris said: “I take on this role at a challenging time.

‘Serious headwinds’

“Businesses of all sizes across all sectors are facing some serious headwinds as we head into 2022.

“But look deep enough and there are some real game-changing opportunities too – particularly when you consider our potential in renewable energy, technology, and financial services.

“We’ve got a resilient, innovative business community here in Scotland and I can’t wait to get out there in 2022 to lead our engagement.

“I’m excited about building on the fantastic work Claire has done over the last couple of years.”

Ms Reid, based in Glasgow, said: “It has been an absolute privilege to lead PwC in Scotland over the last two and a half years.

“The period has been dominated by Covid-19, but for me it’s the achievements that we made, from our work during COP26 to improvements in diversity and social mobility, and the investment in our people and our technology that will stay with me.”

