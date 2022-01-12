Networking group generates more than £18m-worth of new business

An error occurred. Please try again.

An Aberdeen-based networking group says it generated nearly £19 million of business for its members during the past year.

Despite the continuing Covid-19 challenges, BNI Scotland North members are said to have shared 15,776 business referrals worth £18.84m in 2021 – up £4.8m on the previous year, a rise of nearly 35%.

BNI Scotland North – part of the global BNI (Business Network International) network – is owned by husband-and-wife team Bryan and Angela Kinghorn.

It has more than 350 members across 17 branches across the north and north-east.

There are six branches in Aberdeen, two in Dundee, two in the Highlands and Islands and additional groups for the Elgin, Peterhead, Stonehaven, Montrose, Perth, Stirling and Dunfermline areas.

‘Incredible effort’ during pandemic

Ms Kinghorn said: “We are thrilled with the increase in figures for 2021 after what has been such a challenging year during the pandemic.

“It has been fantastic to see our members coming together to help each other over the past 12 months.

“This is an incredible effort for all of our members and we very much look forward to building on that success in 2022.”

The network allows companies the opportunity to meet weekly and help each other grow their respective firms by cross-referring relevant business opportunities.

Business growing year-on-year

Mr and Mrs Kinghorn acquired BNI Scotland North from businessmen Rob Hamilton and Trevor Mutch in September 2016.

The group has enjoyed many successes over the years – including Liz Carnie, of Powerwasher Services in Laurencekirk, and Paul Martin, of Martin Property Care in Arbroath.

Ms Carnie and Mr Martin are both now members of BNI Nexus, joining the elite club by passing on £1m-worth of business to fellow members.

In 2019, before the pandemic, £19m-worth of business was generated for BNI North members, thanks to leads exchanged between them – up £3.44m, or more than 20%, on the previous year.

BNI is the largest face-to-face and online business networking referral organisation in the world, with in excess of 285,000 members in more than 10,500 global chapters operating in 70-plus countries.