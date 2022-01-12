Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Local Business

Networking group generates more than £18m-worth of new business

By Kelly Wilson
January 12, 2022, 5:00 pm
BNI Scotland North executive director Angela Kinghorn.
BNI Scotland North executive director Angela Kinghorn.

An Aberdeen-based networking group says it generated nearly £19 million of business for its members during the past year.

Despite the continuing Covid-19 challenges, BNI Scotland North members are said to have shared 15,776 business referrals worth £18.84m in 2021 – up £4.8m on the previous year, a rise of nearly 35%.

BNI Scotland North – part of the global BNI (Business Network International) network – is owned by husband-and-wife team Bryan and Angela Kinghorn.

It has more than 350 members across 17 branches across the north and north-east.

There are six branches in Aberdeen, two in Dundee, two in the Highlands and Islands and additional groups for the Elgin, Peterhead, Stonehaven, Montrose, Perth, Stirling and Dunfermline areas.

‘Incredible effort’ during pandemic

Ms Kinghorn said: “We are thrilled with the increase in figures for 2021 after what has been such a challenging year during the pandemic.

“It has been fantastic to see our members coming together to help each other over the past 12 months.

“This is an incredible effort for all of our members and we very much look forward to building on that success in 2022.”

The network allows companies the opportunity to meet weekly and help each other grow their respective firms by cross-referring relevant business opportunities.

Business growing year-on-year

Mr and Mrs Kinghorn acquired BNI Scotland North from businessmen Rob Hamilton and Trevor Mutch in September 2016.

The group has enjoyed many successes over the years – including Liz Carnie, of Powerwasher Services in Laurencekirk, and Paul Martin, of Martin Property Care in Arbroath.

Ms Carnie and Mr Martin are both now members of BNI Nexus, joining the elite club by passing on £1m-worth of business to fellow members.

In 2019, before the pandemic, £19m-worth of business was generated for BNI North members, thanks to leads exchanged between them – up £3.44m, or more than 20%, on the previous year.

BNI is the largest face-to-face and online business networking referral organisation in the world, with in excess of 285,000 members in more than 10,500 global chapters operating in 70-plus countries.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]