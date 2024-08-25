New details on Elgin takeaway plans and work approved for listed home at Coleburn Distillery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

New details on Elgin takeaway plans and work approved for listed home at Coleburn Distillery

The latest Moray planning round-up is here.

By Sean McAngus
The back of the former Smiley Bakers.
The back of the former Smiley Bakers.

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

Grab a cuppa and enjoy this week’s planning round-up which is packed with interesting plans.

We’ve got positive news in the village of Findochty as plans to transform the Methodist Church into two homes moves forward.

And the next steps are revealed for a new purpose for the back of a former Elgin bakery.

Meanwhile, the upper floors of a Batchen Street building will be turned into accommodation.

Work at a popular Lossiemouth chip shop has also been given the go-ahead.

But first, we look at the work on a listed home at Coleburn Distillery.

APPROVED: Transformation of listed property at Coleburn Distillery

Coleburn Distillery pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

At the turn of the year, we visited Coleburn Distillery, south of Elgin, as they revealed exclusively to us how their ambitious vision to create a whisky resort was becoming a reality.

This was after years of work behind the scenes.

My coverage of work at Coleburn Distillery. Image: Roddie Reid/ DC Thomson

In January, we revealed planning chiefs had approved a building warrant for work to go-ahead to turn a unused piggery building into a bistro.

There will be seating inside and outside.

This will be the first part of the hospitality at the whisky resort.

Drawing of the Coleburn Distillery new bistro we previously revealed.

Next steps for Manager’s House

Managers house at the Coleburn Distillery.

Last November, Coleburn Distillery owners Dale and Mark Winchester were given listed building consent to alter and extend Manager’s House.

There will be a ground floor lounge and a separate dining room.

Meanwhile on the first floor, there will be a family room with a balcony to enjoy views to the east.

Drawing impression of extension to Managers House at the Coleburn Distillery.

Now, a building warrant has been approved for £131,254 worth of work to make alterations and build an extension.

Colin Armstrong Architects is representing them in the planning process.

APPROVED: Big changes for church

Last September, Findochty Methodist Church shut its doors after 107 years of serving the community.

Earlier this year, Planning Ahead revealed that Jean Stalker wanted to turn the closed church into two homes.

Methodist Church in Findochty.

This week, planning officials approved the plans to give the church on Seaview Road a new lease of life.

Other work includes a new pedestrian access gate to the south boundary wall.

Drawing impression of the transformation.

One local previously described the plans as “very sympathetic” to the area and “much better” than leaving the building to rot.

David Dittman is representing Mrs Stalker in the proposals.

According to a building warrant awaiting approval, the transformation could cost around £300,000.

Findochty pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

SUBMITTED: Takeaway plans for back of former Elgin bakery

In 2010, Smillie’s bakery closed down at 212 Elgin High Street.

The front of the building when it was home to Smillie Bakery.

The original shop, which faces Elgin High Street, has already been been converted and presently operates as a nail studio.

Meanwhile, the back premises have been under-utilised for storage.

It was used for deliveries of raw materials and packaging until the bakery shut down.

The back of the former bakery. Image: Sean McAngus/DC Thomson

Two years ago, Jennifer and Neil Taylor of Sanus Moor Limited had their plans to transform the storage section into a takeaway refused.

Planning chiefs argued the proposal failed to comply with the local plan requirements.

The Taylors appealed the decision.

However, councillors voted 4-3 on the Moray Local Body Review to uphold the decision.

Elgin High Street. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Earlier this year, we revealed the plans had been resubmitted for the takeaway.

The floor plan included changes like the position of the food preparation and store areas.

The type of food to be served in the takeaway is unknown at the moment. However, plans show what seems to be a pizza oven and kebab grill.

 

 

Drawing impression.

This new eating place will be accessed via a new door opening onto Batchen Lane.

The already-approved first floor flat directly above will be accessed from the High Street.

There is an option for a second access directly from the takeaway, should the tenant of the the takeaway and flat be connected.

Floor plan for the transformation.

What is happening now?

Our scoop on the plans moving forward. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

In May, the plans were approved by planning chiefs.

Now building papers reveal the transformation could cost around £30,000, and the work will include the upgrading of floor walls and ceilings.

Architectural And Planning’s Martin Archibald is representing the pair.

Work will be able to start once the warrant is given the green light by building standards officers.

Backing from Elgin business leader

Profile photo of Angela Norrie smiling at camera.
Elgin Bid’s manager Angela Norrie  Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Elgin BID’s manager Angela Norrie previously backed the plans.

She believed the transformation would have a positive impact on Elgin town centre.

She added: “This development has the potential to provide a valuable service to not just our residents but visitors too, enhancing the overall quality of life in Elgin.

“First and foremost, the proposed change of use represents a positive transformation for the property at 212 High Street.”

The new development is expected to generate more footfall and create new jobs.

APPROVED: Lossie chipper extension plans

The Galley chipper.  Image: Google Maps

Last November, the Galley Fish and Chip Shop in Lossiemouth revealed extension plans.

For more than a decade, the property at 63 Clifton Road has operated as a chipper.

Earlier this year, planning permission was granted to make alterations.

Outside the chipper.

Now a building warrant has been approved for the £23,000 worth of work.

Owners Jamie and Andrea Steel have been represented by CM Design in the planning process.

Drawing impression of changes to Galley Fish and Chip Shop.

The changes will include:

  • A new access ramp into the shop
  • Customer waiting area with new seating.
  • A new preparation area and storage room.
  • Meanwhile, an existing external door will be reused with the new extension.

APPROVED: Changes to upper floors of Elgin town centre building

Elgin from the sky! Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

In September 2020, an Elgin town centre building owner was given planning permission to transform the upper floors into four flats.

Richard Ham will breathe new life into the vacant floor shop storage at 42 Batchen Street.

Batchen Street pictured.  Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The second floor will have a one-bedroom flat facing South Street and one two-bedroom flat in the northern part of the building.

Meanwhile, the third floor will see the creation of a one-bedroom flat and a two-bedroom flat.

Now work can start on the transformation after a building warrant was approved for £150,000 worth of work.

James Slater Architecture represented Mr Ham.

Are you going to be submitting interesting plans? Get in touch at sean.mcangus@ajl.co.uk

Conversation