New deals lead to expansion for Aberdeen IT entrepreneurs

An Aberdeen technology start-up has created three new jobs and plans to add another two following a raft of contract awards.

Io IT Services, which is based in balmoralHUB, at Balmoral Business Park, also expects to more than double turnover to in excess of £530,000 by April.

Established in 2019, io IT Services provides information technology support and consultancy services to small and medium-sized businesses.

The firm works with clients in the energy, manufacturing, healthcare, tourism, creative arts, and non-profit sectors, among others.

It said it had supported more than 50 clients across the UK and internationally to date, achieving turnover of £225,134 for its trading year to March 31 2021.

The business has been buoyed by recent contract wins worth a total of £250,000 over the past six months.

These include a “deal struck in November to provide multi-site wireless guest access networking and internet services at 20 locations across Scotland for a national charity.

Meanwhile, the company has appointed Ryan Kerr as systems consultant, Allan Smith as business development manager and Amir Omicevic as developer/data engineer, taking its small team to five people.

Still hiring

It is now recruiting for another systems consultant and an applications support analyst to meet increased demand.

Director David McCready, 38, said: “I’m extremely proud of what the business has achieved throughout these past two years, when the world has faced such uncertainty.

“The continued support shown by our clients has been a major factor in our success to date, while these recent wins have already helped us exceed our growth targets for the current financial year.

“As a result, this has given us the confidence to invest in the business and I’m excited to see what the future holds for our expanded team.”

‘Unprecedented demand’

Fellow director Nick Pickering, 50, said: “Our success has been built on a commitment to providing excellent customer service.

“I’m delighted we have been able to continue growing the business following unprecedented demand for our services.”

Mr Pickering added: “These key technical projects not only highlight the full range of technical capabilities and expertise possessed by the team but also demonstrate rising levels of optimism in the north-east business community for the year ahead.”

Last September, io IT Services was given a boost when it secured a nationwide contract with Aberdeen-based business development organisation Elevator.

The three-year deal sees the company supplying IT services to staff and entrepreneurs across Elevator’s 24 Scottish sites.

Also last year, the company was awarded registered internet services provider (ISP) status by industry regulator, Ofcom.

It means the firm can sell and support a range of connectivity services on behalf of the UK’s leading ISPs.

