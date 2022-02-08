Angry Scots’ fishers to fund scientific studies of North Sea stocks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Angry Scots’ fishers to fund scientific studies of North Sea stocks

By Keith Findlay
February 8, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: February 8, 2022, 11:29 am
Fishing boats in Fraserburgh harbour.
Fishing boats in Fraserburgh harbour.

Scottish fishers are to fund additional surveys of North Sea stocks as anger grows over the failure to tackle what they say is “poor” science.

Shetland Fishermen’s Association (SFA) and the Scottish White Fish Producers’ Association (SWFPA) have pledged to organise “rigorous, transparent studies of key fish stocks that are fit for purpose”.

The two groups, which together account for more than 80% of the UK’s white-fish catches, aim to get partners in Norway and Denmark on board to help make sure their studies cover the entire northern North Sea.

Skippers are at the end of their tether – we’ve all had enough of a failed fisheries management system that is putting viable boats at risk.”

James Anderson, chairman, Shetland Fishermen’s Association.

Skippers from both associations met in Aberdeen recently to discuss the new initiative.

They say they have encountered indifference from the International Council for Exploration of the Sea (Ices) – the international body of scientists advising European governments on annual catch limits – and fisheries managers over an “urgent need for reform”.

‘We have lost all faith in fisheries management’

SFA chairman James Anderson said: “Skippers are at the end of their tether – we’ve all had enough of a failed fisheries management system that is putting viable boats at risk.

“We have lost all faith in fisheries management but can’t afford to wait, so we are going to act with others to help fix it.”

Mr Anderson, skipper of the Lerwick-registered Alison Kay, added: “Poor science really matters because it leads to quota recommendations that bear no resemblance to the volume of fish on the ground.”

Shetland fishing skipper James Anderson.

SWFPA chairman Davie Milne, skipper of the Fraserburgh-registered Faithlie, said: “We are in a position where perfectly responsible businesses operating in highly productive waters with abundant fish are in serious danger.

“And all the while politicians hide behind the ‘best available science’.

“The science is actually the worst available science because it comes from only one source.

“Government has abandoned its responsibility to provide appropriate and complete scientific data – so we will take that responsibility upon ourselves.”

Fishing skippers and association representatives after their joint meeting in Aberdeen.

Scotland’s two largest fishing associations previously urged Scottish ministers to create a special panel to review stock assessments after wild swings in Ices’ catch advice in recent years.

SWFPA and SFA claimed the assessments had “shaky foundations”.

Most were derived from computer models and complex mathematical algorithms based on “highly simplistic assumptions”, the associations said.

Atlantic cod.

They cited the example of north-east Atlantic mackerel advice, which swung from a total catch limit of 857,000 tonnes in 2017 to 318,000t in 2018 and then back up to 922,000t in 2019, after Ices reviewed its modelling and adjusted its algorithms.

SWFPA and SFA also highlighted Ices’ advice for cod, saying the scientists had failed to take account of fish migration from the southern to the northern part of the North Sea.

Record levels

According to a recent study by researchers at the NAFC Marine Centre, part of the University of the Highlands and Islands, in Scalloway, Shetland, white-fish stocks in Scottish waters have doubled in size over the past 20 years and are now at record levels.

The analysis also found the amount of these fish being caught has declined markedly over the same period.

