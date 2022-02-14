Mentorship scheme for young professionals has launched for 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Local Business

Mentorship scheme for young professionals has launched for 2022

By Erikka Askeland
February 14, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: February 14, 2022, 7:10 am
AYP founder Ross Jolly and leader Mark Dalgarno launch the group's 2022 mentor scheme.
AYP founder Ross Jolly and leader Mark Dalgarno launch the group's 2022 mentor scheme.

A mentoring scheme aiming to grow and retain talent in the Granite city has launched its 2022 programme.

Aberdeen Young Professionals (AYP) has recruited 20 people who have volunteered to be mentors while 20 mentees have also registered with the programme.

The group held an online meeting to celebrate the launch, with plans to hold further events in coming months.

Established in 2009 by Ross Jolly, the group recently added new members to its committee, Lisette Bellizzi, Irina Bonavino, Iona Currie and Siobhan Jaffray. They join Mark Dalgarno, the mentor scheme co-ordinator, along with Heather Buchan, Emma Honeyman and Jordan Rowson.

L to R: Mark Dalgarno and Alastair Norton.

Mr Dalgarno said: “I want to thank everyone involved – from the people who are already on the scheme and working with their mentees and mentors and to all the new mentees and mentors.

“The feedback from everyone has been superb and we are delighted to be getting going in 2022.

“We are passionate about Aberdeen. We want to see Aberdeen prosper – not just in a professional sense albeit that is the key focus, so young professionals can develop within Aberdeen as well as mentors of any age category.

“We want to see the area thriving and try to keep people in Aberdeen and show the benefits of it.”

The volunteer-run scheme acts as a matching service, recruiting both mentors and those looking to benefit from their insight and experience. The group also plans to run  networking events alongside it programme to support the mentor relationships.

Don’t be scared

Management consultant and recruitment specialist Alastair Norton, who recently completed a stint with his mentor, Stephen Dunbar, said. “I wasn’t really sure what I wanted to get out of the mentor scheme when I signed up.

“It was really interesting to pick his brains and use him as a sounding board.

“Initially we had virtual sessions once a month. It pretty unstructured, with me asking a lot of questions and him being patient and answering them all.

“We built up a strong friendship and he became a trusted advisor quickly.

“He really helped me broaden my horizons.”

He added some advice for mentees: “People have signed up to the mentorship scheme to help develop your career, don’t be scared to take them up on that.”

The AYP scheme 2022 has launched but anyone interested in becoming or registering with a mentor is invited to get in touch with the group.

 

Full disclosure, the author of this article has volunteered as an AYP mentor. 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]