Mentorship scheme for young professionals has launched for 2022

A mentoring scheme aiming to grow and retain talent in the Granite city has launched its 2022 programme.

Aberdeen Young Professionals (AYP) has recruited 20 people who have volunteered to be mentors while 20 mentees have also registered with the programme.

The group held an online meeting to celebrate the launch, with plans to hold further events in coming months.

Established in 2009 by Ross Jolly, the group recently added new members to its committee, Lisette Bellizzi, Irina Bonavino, Iona Currie and Siobhan Jaffray. They join Mark Dalgarno, the mentor scheme co-ordinator, along with Heather Buchan, Emma Honeyman and Jordan Rowson.

Mr Dalgarno said: “I want to thank everyone involved – from the people who are already on the scheme and working with their mentees and mentors and to all the new mentees and mentors.

“The feedback from everyone has been superb and we are delighted to be getting going in 2022.

“We are passionate about Aberdeen. We want to see Aberdeen prosper – not just in a professional sense albeit that is the key focus, so young professionals can develop within Aberdeen as well as mentors of any age category.

“We want to see the area thriving and try to keep people in Aberdeen and show the benefits of it.”

The volunteer-run scheme acts as a matching service, recruiting both mentors and those looking to benefit from their insight and experience. The group also plans to run networking events alongside it programme to support the mentor relationships.

Don’t be scared

Management consultant and recruitment specialist Alastair Norton, who recently completed a stint with his mentor, Stephen Dunbar, said. “I wasn’t really sure what I wanted to get out of the mentor scheme when I signed up.

“It was really interesting to pick his brains and use him as a sounding board.

“Initially we had virtual sessions once a month. It pretty unstructured, with me asking a lot of questions and him being patient and answering them all.

“We built up a strong friendship and he became a trusted advisor quickly.

“He really helped me broaden my horizons.”

He added some advice for mentees: “People have signed up to the mentorship scheme to help develop your career, don’t be scared to take them up on that.”

The AYP scheme 2022 has launched but anyone interested in becoming or registering with a mentor is invited to get in touch with the group.

Full disclosure, the author of this article has volunteered as an AYP mentor.