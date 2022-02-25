War in Ukraine impacts on North Sea workers’ travel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
War in Ukraine impacts on North Sea workers’ travel

By Keith Findlay
February 25, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: February 25, 2022, 5:14 pm
Post Thumbnail

Munro’s Travel, of Aberdeen, has warned the closure of Ukraine airspace will impact on travel plans for North Sea oil and gas crew and other essential workers.

And this could in turn lead to reduced productivity and increased costs for employers, the firm said.

Munro’s managing director Murray Burnett added: “Even if no workers were planned to arrive or depart from Ukraine airports, the closure of the airspace above the country will impact on all routes which cross this space.

“This will mean delays for workers due to re-routing these flights away from this airspace.”

Murray Burnett.

The situation is compounded by a ban on Russian flights entering UK airspace or touching down on UK soil.

And retaliation from Moscow means all UK flights are now banned from flying over Russia.

Mr Burnett said: “Hour by hour further airlines are pulling their flights from Russian territory, including Japan Airlines.

“This is perhaps more significant for energy and marine workers as many fly out to Asia in their essential worker roles on installations and vessels.

“Some flights may be re rerouted with minimal delay, but it may not be possible to reroute many of these flights.

“Our team will be working to rebook these passengers on alternative routes.”

Global airlines are suspending their services to Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport.

Some companies’ human resources teams are also facing the issue of Ukrainian nationals working in other locations who cannot be transported home to Ukraine, he said.

He added: “The logistics of arranging for a crew, which can comprise dozens of workers all based in different countries, to arrive around the same time is challenging at the best of time.

“Airlines are currently looking at solutions including using Alaska’s Anchorage Airport, which was used by western airlines as a refuelling point during the Cold War.

“It’s likely many workers will be displaced and unable to reach their destination at the expected time.

“This will have knock-on financial impacts on rig and vessel productivity.”

Munro’s fears offshore workers will get caught up in travel chaos.

The number of daily travel alerts Munro’s receives has ramped up significantly since yesterday as governments announce restrictions on Russian flights and airlines make plans to mitigate these.

Mr Burnett said: “The role of passenger tracking tools comes into its own at a time like this.

“Companies need to know the current location of individual members of their teams, both to check on their safety and how they can re route them to their destination using different flights.”

Munro’s, founded in 1903, specialises in energy and marine workers’ global travel.

