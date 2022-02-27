Your Money: New director helping McHardy push on with expansion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Your Money: New director helping McHardy push on with expansion

By Keith Findlay
February 27, 2022, 5:00 pm
Jonathan Craig has joined the management team at McHardy Financial.
Jonathan Craig has joined the management team at McHardy Financial.

Money advice firm McHardy Financial, of Aberdeen, has added a new director to its management team.

The appointment of Jonathan Craig as financial planning director takes the company’s total headcount to 53 across Scottish offices in the Granite City, Edinburgh, Perth, Kirkcaldy and Galashiels.

Mr Craig, a chartered financial planner who has previously worked for  Tilney Group, Acumen and Aegon, said he had always been an admirer of McHardy’s “achievements and business ethics”.

He added: “It’s an honour to have been chosen for the newly created position to drive business development and raise the company profile in Aberdeen city and shire and beyond.”

‘Highly respected’

Group managing director Andy Kerr said: “It is a pleasure to welcome Jonathan Craig on board.

“He is highly respected in the industry and his values match our own.

“I am certain he will be a great asset to our team and clients alike, and we are looking forward to the increased visibility for McHardy that Jonathan will undoubtedly bring.”

Mr Craig’s appointment follows the recent creation of four new trainee positions at the firm’s offices in Aberdeen and Edinburgh.

Another acquisition looming

Meanwhile, McHardy – whose business serves both private and corporate clients – has revealed it will soon be announcing an acquisition in the central belt.

It added the move would keep it “well on track with growth and expansion plans”.

McHardy was incorporated in 2008 as Borland, based in Fife.

It relocated its head office to Aberdeen in 2013 following the acquisition of McHardy and Burnett.

Further expansion of the business came in 2016, when the firm put down roots in the Scottish Borders through a takeover of Galashiels-based Fraser James Partnership.

Managing director Andy Kerr.

Last year McHardy acquired Edinburgh-based wealth management business Peebles Financial in a move described as “mutually beneficial”.

The company was also ranked 12th among the Financial Times’ top 100 UK financial advisers of 2021.

A similar list published in 2020 positioned the company at 37th.

Aberdeen financial advice firm clocks £100m milestone

Record-breaking year for north-east financial services firm

