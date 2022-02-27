Your Money: New director helping McHardy push on with expansion

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Money advice firm McHardy Financial, of Aberdeen, has added a new director to its management team.

The appointment of Jonathan Craig as financial planning director takes the company’s total headcount to 53 across Scottish offices in the Granite City, Edinburgh, Perth, Kirkcaldy and Galashiels.

Mr Craig, a chartered financial planner who has previously worked for Tilney Group, Acumen and Aegon, said he had always been an admirer of McHardy’s “achievements and business ethics”.

He added: “It’s an honour to have been chosen for the newly created position to drive business development and raise the company profile in Aberdeen city and shire and beyond.”

‘Highly respected’

Group managing director Andy Kerr said: “It is a pleasure to welcome Jonathan Craig on board.

“He is highly respected in the industry and his values match our own.

“I am certain he will be a great asset to our team and clients alike, and we are looking forward to the increased visibility for McHardy that Jonathan will undoubtedly bring.”

Mr Craig’s appointment follows the recent creation of four new trainee positions at the firm’s offices in Aberdeen and Edinburgh.

Another acquisition looming

Meanwhile, McHardy – whose business serves both private and corporate clients – has revealed it will soon be announcing an acquisition in the central belt.

It added the move would keep it “well on track with growth and expansion plans”.

McHardy was incorporated in 2008 as Borland, based in Fife.

It relocated its head office to Aberdeen in 2013 following the acquisition of McHardy and Burnett.

Further expansion of the business came in 2016, when the firm put down roots in the Scottish Borders through a takeover of Galashiels-based Fraser James Partnership.

Last year McHardy acquired Edinburgh-based wealth management business Peebles Financial in a move described as “mutually beneficial”.

The company was also ranked 12th among the Financial Times’ top 100 UK financial advisers of 2021.

A similar list published in 2020 positioned the company at 37th.

