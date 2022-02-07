Aberdeen financial advice firm clocks £100m milestone

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The team at Scott James & Associates started the year on a high after smashing through the £100 million funds under management (FuM) barrier.

Based in the west end of Aberdeen, the investment specialist is an appointed representative of St James’s Place Wealth Management.

Scott James & Associates said it had benefitted from increased demand for sound financial advice throughout the pandemic.

This has led to double-digit growth in FuM in recent years, the firm added.

Funds under management grew more than one-third during 2021

By December last year the total had reached £100m, up by 35% from £74m at the start of 2021.

Scott James & Associates said its growth was driven by a mix of new and repeat business covering retirement, investment, protection, estate and tax planning advice.

The Queen’s Gate business has also expanded from three people in 2019 to a 10-strong team today.

Recent recruits include Jackie Cowe mortgage adviser, and administrators Frances Boyle, Natalie Murphy and Lesley Sim.

They bring “significant expertise” in all aspects of financial management, the firm said.

It’s time to drive the business forward once again and make improvements where we can.”

Celebrating the £100m achievement, director Scott James said: “I want to pay credit to every member of the team for their hard work and commitment to achieve this fantastic milestone.

“It’s a proud moment for me, having started-up nearly seven years ago, but it’s time to drive the business forward once again and make improvements where we can.”

He added: “The success of Scott James & Associates to date has been built on providing our customers with the highest levels of service to help achieve their goals and aspirations.

“We’re extremely fortunate to have been entrusted by our clients, particularly over recent years, with positive feedback and referrals continuing to be a major factor in our double-digit growth.

“The new recruits will certainly add fresh impetus to the business.

“Given their combined years of experience and broad range of financial services expertise, I have complete confidence they will help take the business to the next level.”

The firm now supports more than 720 clients.

Business has grown mainly through referrals and recommendations from existing customers and contacts.

Established in 2015, Scott James & Associates supports clients and their families to protect and enhance their wealth.

In 2019 the company opened a second office in Blairgowrie, Perthshire, to extend its reach beyond its traditional north-east base.

Its team now cover Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Angus, Perthshire and Tayside.

Mentoring role

Meanwhile, Mr James has been a proud advocate of the St James’s Place Academy since its inception in Scotland in 2016.

He has to date mentored three candidates to help realise their goal of becoming certified financial advice professionals.

They include former private banking manager Alaina Howie, who joined the firm in August and is now working towards qualifying as a financial adviser.

St. James’s Place is one of the UK’s leading wealth management organisations, managing client funds totalling more than £153.99 billion.