New roles for promoted north-east accountancy duo

North-east accountancy firms have been busy on the appointments front.

SBP Accountants and Business Advisers, which has 33 employees and five partners across offices in Aberdeen, Peterhead, Fraserburgh and Banff, has a new director in its management team.

And Hall Morrice, with operations in Aberdeen and Fraserburgh, has a new partner who joined the business in 1999 as a trainee.

SBP has promoted senior manager Stuart Clark, 34, making him the youngest member of the team to achieve director level at the firm.

Mr Clark is responsible for running the Aberdeen office, as well as managing a varied client base.

He joined SBP five years ago as an accounts assistant and has worked his way through three management levels to become a director.

Digital transition

SBP managing partner John Hannah said: “Stuart has been a valued member of the team from day one and has worked extremely hard to climb through the ranks.

“He has been instrumental in supporting the transition to digital accounting and is focused on ensuring the business remains at the forefront in technology.

“As a director he will become more involved in supporting the business to achieve its future ambitions through continued growth.”

Hall Morrice’s new partner is Derek (Des) Petrie, who was audit and accounts and business advisory director.

He will continue the duties he has had in the old role until a successor is appointed.

Hall Morrice said his promotion was part of its long-term strategy to grow its client base, continue to digitise processes and further improve efficiencies.

Mr Petrie came straight to the business from Aberdeen University, qualifying as a chartered accountant in 2002.

He worked his way through the ranks, becoming senior audit manager in 2006 and taking up the role of audit, accounts and business advisory director in 2013.

Mr Petrie said: “Hall Morrice has been my ‘home’ since 1999. I’m proud to take up the role of partner and I hope it demonstrates to others that loyalty and a committed attitude pay professional dividends.

“I hope that my example will provide motivation for our current and future new trainees and qualified staff alike.”

Managing partner Bob Bain said: “The appointment of Des to the position of partner strengthens our leadership team and supports our future growth plans.

“Des has been integral to Hall Morrice for more than two decades and has also supported our business development.

“We are driving the business forward by investing in our team and in attracting new talent, at all stages of their accountancy career, to join us in delivering transformation for the future.”