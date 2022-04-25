New ‘e-fish’ scheme hailed as potential boon for Macduff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Business Local Business

New ‘e-fish’ scheme hailed as potential boon for Macduff

By Keith Findlay
April 25, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: April 25, 2022, 11:21 am
Troup councillor Mark Findlater at the old fish market in Macduff.
Troup councillor Mark Findlater at the old fish market in Macduff.

It is hoped a new “cod-and-collect” service may revive the fortunes of the old fish market in Macduff.

The idea is part of plans for white-fish sales discussed at a meeting of Macduff harbour’s advisory committee, following a feasibility study by consultants Lighthouse.

They would see the introduction of an “e-fish” market, with orders placed online.

Troup councillor Mark Findlater and others believe an internet-based marketplace can be a real boon for Macduff.

Fishing boats in Macduff harbour.

The town’s fish market dwindled in the 1990s, partly because of quota restrictions and the fisheries office closing.

Macduff missed out on becoming a designated landings port when new rules to clamp down on illegal catches were introduced in January 1999, although it later benefitted from a relaxation of the rules due to the port’s provision of key infrastructure support to the Scottish fleet.

Growing demand for line-caught fish and squid, and the ubiquity of online auctions have now spurred hopes the Aberdeenshire Council-run harbour may fill a gap in the market.

Mr Findlater said the “e-fish” market idea came about following a conversation with skipper John Clark, who was seeing Orkney and Shetland online auctions send produce as far south as Whitby, in Yorkshire.

He added: “The prospect of an internet auction fish market has gone down very well with the local fishermen.

“It’s also been very well-received by hotels and restaurants, with a lot of positive feedback on social media.

A fairer price

“The technology means smaller buyers have a better chance of buying fish and the fishermen get a fairer price for their catch.”

He continued: “This will be brilliant for Macduff, which already has a bustling and busy harbour.

“The rejuvenated fish market will be a welcome return to the beating heart of the town.

“It will provide much-needed jobs as well as a new market for local fishermen’s catch.”

The new facility will create an opportunity for anyone to buy the “wonderful” seafood caught by local fishers and landed in Macduff, he said.

Harbour advisory committee members unanimously agreed the e-fish market should get up and running as soon as possible, once the infrastructure is in place and the market pier is repaired.

The next stage is a paper to the harbour’s sub-committee and the council’s Banff and Buchan area committee, where the costs to the local authority will be detailed.

The feasibility study was funded by the council via Marine Fund Scotland.

This will be brilliant for Macduff, which already has a bustling and busy harbour.”

Mark Findlater, Aberdeenshire councillor for Troup.

Fishers in the Northern Isles have been selling their produce via online auctions for years.

When Shetland’s fishing industry faced wipe-out as savage cuts hit hard at the start of the new millennium, swift action was taken to save it.

A string of local organisations chipped in to fund an innovative electronic system for white-fish sales, the first of its kind in Scotland.

It was a big success. The volume of local white-fish landings soared as more skippers headed for Shetland’s ports to take advantage of competitive prices and sophisticated systems for getting their catches sized, graded and sold.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]