New ‘e-fish’ scheme hailed as potential boon for Macduff

It is hoped a new “cod-and-collect” service may revive the fortunes of the old fish market in Macduff.

The idea is part of plans for white-fish sales discussed at a meeting of Macduff harbour’s advisory committee, following a feasibility study by consultants Lighthouse.

They would see the introduction of an “e-fish” market, with orders placed online.

Troup councillor Mark Findlater and others believe an internet-based marketplace can be a real boon for Macduff.

The town’s fish market dwindled in the 1990s, partly because of quota restrictions and the fisheries office closing.

Macduff missed out on becoming a designated landings port when new rules to clamp down on illegal catches were introduced in January 1999, although it later benefitted from a relaxation of the rules due to the port’s provision of key infrastructure support to the Scottish fleet.

Growing demand for line-caught fish and squid, and the ubiquity of online auctions have now spurred hopes the Aberdeenshire Council-run harbour may fill a gap in the market.

Mr Findlater said the “e-fish” market idea came about following a conversation with skipper John Clark, who was seeing Orkney and Shetland online auctions send produce as far south as Whitby, in Yorkshire.

He added: “The prospect of an internet auction fish market has gone down very well with the local fishermen.

“It’s also been very well-received by hotels and restaurants, with a lot of positive feedback on social media.

A fairer price

“The technology means smaller buyers have a better chance of buying fish and the fishermen get a fairer price for their catch.”

He continued: “This will be brilliant for Macduff, which already has a bustling and busy harbour.

“The rejuvenated fish market will be a welcome return to the beating heart of the town.

“It will provide much-needed jobs as well as a new market for local fishermen’s catch.”

The new facility will create an opportunity for anyone to buy the “wonderful” seafood caught by local fishers and landed in Macduff, he said.

Harbour advisory committee members unanimously agreed the e-fish market should get up and running as soon as possible, once the infrastructure is in place and the market pier is repaired.

The next stage is a paper to the harbour’s sub-committee and the council’s Banff and Buchan area committee, where the costs to the local authority will be detailed.

The feasibility study was funded by the council via Marine Fund Scotland.

Fishers in the Northern Isles have been selling their produce via online auctions for years.

When Shetland’s fishing industry faced wipe-out as savage cuts hit hard at the start of the new millennium, swift action was taken to save it.

A string of local organisations chipped in to fund an innovative electronic system for white-fish sales, the first of its kind in Scotland.

It was a big success. The volume of local white-fish landings soared as more skippers headed for Shetland’s ports to take advantage of competitive prices and sophisticated systems for getting their catches sized, graded and sold.