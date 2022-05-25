End of an era as Sandy Manson retires from Johnston Carmichael

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

North-east businessman Sandy Manson has called time on his career at Johnston Carmichael (JC) after more than three decades at the accountancy firm.

The 60-year-old is stepping down as chairman next week.

He told The Press and Journal he was looking forward to the next chapter of his career after severing ties with the business he guided as chief executive from 2007 to 2019.

“I’ve a number of exciting options and, hopefully, will be able to say more in the weeks and months ahead,” he said, before adding he was mulling a “Scotland-wide” opportunity.

Queen’s right-hand man

Mr Manson has no plans to step down from his various voluntary and charity roles.

He will also continue with his duties as lord-lieutenant of Aberdeenshire, where he is effectively the Queen’s right-hand man.

This role sees him represent the monarch at numerous events around the shire, in addition to keeping her up to speed with local issues and helping to organise visits by members of the royal family.

Aberdeen-based JC has already chosen its next chairman. Mark Houston, partner and head of the firm’s Glasgow office, is stepping up from his current role as vice-chairman.

And Lynne Walker, partner and head of business advisory, based in the Elgin and Inverness offices, has been appointed vice-chairwoman.

Mr Manson said the firm he was leaving behind was in “great shape” and “good hands”.

Looking back on his 31 years with JC, which he joined in 1991, he said: “It has been tremendous.

“I have been hugely fortunate to have had the opportunity to play a part in the growth and development of the firm.”

He arrived at JC – now Scotland’s largest independent accountancy and business advice practice – after nine years at Arthur Andersen, with whom he had spells in Edinburgh, London and Zurich.

The former Robert Gordon’s College pupil was made managing partner of JC’s Aberdeen office in 1997.

He took over as CEO six years later when Patrick Machray, who was until recently vice-chairman of economic development partnership Opportunity North East, left the firm.

Under Mr Manson’s stewardship, JC grew from 350 people and annual revenue of £18 million into a top 20 UK accountancy business with revenue of £49m.

Andrew Walker moved up from managing partner of the Aberdeen office to become CEO in 2019, with Mr Manson taking on roles as chairman and head of client service.

JC’s outgoing chairman is the son of a farmer, but commerce studies in Edinburgh turned his head in a very different direction and towards a career as an accountant.

He did eventually end up back at the family’s arable business at Oldmeldrum, but farming had to take a back seat to his business life. His wife, Barbara, and his late father, Akki, tended the crops as the chartered accountant kept JC’s expansion on track.

Mr Manson is not your stereotypical strait-laced accountant.

He surprised colleagues in JC’s Aberdeen office a few years ago by revealing – in an article in the P&J – a fondness for the music of Shania Twain.

And asked which character in a TV series or movie he would like to be for a later P&J article, he cited Yul Brynner’s role (as Chris Larabee Adams) in The Magnificent Seven.

But there has been little time for either line dancing or Western movies in recent weeks as JC’s former CEO embarked on a whistle-stop farewell tour of JC’s 13 offices in Aberdeen, Dundee, Edinburgh, Elgin, Forfar, Fraserburgh, Glasgow, Huntly, Inverness, Inverurie, London, Perth and Stirling.

Ms Walker’s new role comes less than a year after she joined the JC board.

She started as a newly qualified chartered accountant in the firm’s audit team 17 years ago.

After becoming audit director in 2014 she was promoted to oversee business advisory services, becoming head of business advisory in 2017 and partner in 2019.

Sandy’s retirement is the end of an era. He has been an extraordinary leader.”

JC said the promotions for Mr Houston and Ms Walker were part of its ongoing commitment to growing future leaders.

Mr Houston said: “Sandy’s retirement is the end of an era at Johnston Carmichael, and we wish him the very best for the next chapter of his life.

“He has been an extraordinary leader and inspiration to all in our business.”