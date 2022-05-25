End of an era as Sandy Manson retires from Johnston Carmichael

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
End of an era as Sandy Manson retires from Johnston Carmichael

By Keith Findlay
May 25, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: May 25, 2022, 6:41 am
Sandy Manson is leaving Johnston Carmichael but is not ready to retire just yet.
Sandy Manson is leaving Johnston Carmichael but is not ready to retire just yet.

North-east businessman Sandy Manson has called time on his career at Johnston Carmichael (JC) after more than three decades at the accountancy firm.

The 60-year-old is stepping down as chairman next week.

He told The Press and Journal he was looking forward to the next chapter of his career after severing ties with the business he guided as chief executive from 2007 to 2019.

“I’ve a number of exciting options and, hopefully, will be able to say more in the weeks and months ahead,” he said, before adding he was mulling a “Scotland-wide” opportunity.

Queen’s right-hand man

Mr Manson has no plans to step down from his various voluntary and charity roles.

He will also continue with his duties as lord-lieutenant of Aberdeenshire, where he is effectively the Queen’s right-hand man.

This role sees him represent the monarch at numerous events around the shire, in addition to keeping her up to speed with local issues and helping to organise visits by members of the royal family.

Aberdeen-based JC has already chosen its next chairman. Mark Houston, partner and head of the firm’s Glasgow office, is stepping up from his current role as vice-chairman.

And Lynne Walker, partner and head of business advisory, based in the Elgin and Inverness offices, has been appointed vice-chairwoman.

l-r Johnston Carmichael’s new vice-chairwoman Lynne Walker, chairman Mark Houston and Sandy Manson,

Mr Manson said the firm he was leaving behind was in “great shape” and “good hands”.

Looking back on his 31 years with JC, which he joined in 1991, he said: “It has been tremendous.

“I have been hugely fortunate to have had the opportunity to play a part in the growth and development of the firm.”

Sandy Manson, right, with the then CEO, Patrick Machray, centre and head of finance, Iain Webster, in 2003.

He arrived at JC – now Scotland’s largest independent accountancy and business advice practice – after nine years at Arthur Andersen, with whom he had spells in Edinburgh, London and Zurich.

The former Robert Gordon’s College pupil was made managing partner of JC’s Aberdeen office in 1997.

He took over as CEO six years later when Patrick Machray, who was until recently vice-chairman of economic development partnership Opportunity North East, left the firm.

Sandy Manson, pictured in 2006 next to a plaque commemorating one of his ancestors, Aberdeenshire medical pioneer Sir Patrick Manson, who is famous for being the first to discover the link between mosquitoes and malaria.

Under Mr Manson’s stewardship, JC grew from 350 people and annual revenue of £18 million into a top 20 UK accountancy business with revenue of £49m.

Andrew Walker moved up from managing partner of the Aberdeen office to become CEO in 2019, with Mr Manson taking on roles as chairman and head of client service.

JC’s outgoing chairman is the son of a farmer, but commerce studies in Edinburgh turned his head in a very different direction and towards a career as an accountant.

He did eventually end up back at the family’s arable business at Oldmeldrum, but farming had to take a back seat to his business life. His wife, Barbara, and his late father, Akki, tended the crops as the chartered accountant kept JC’s expansion on track.

Mr Manson, right, in his role as lord-lieutenant for Aberdeenshire, presents Hiretech CEO Andy Buchan with a Queen’s Award for Enterprise.

Mr Manson is not your stereotypical strait-laced accountant.

He surprised colleagues in JC’s Aberdeen office a few years ago by revealing – in an article in the P&J – a fondness for the music of Shania Twain.

And asked which character in a TV series or movie he would like to be for a later P&J article, he cited Yul Brynner’s role (as Chris Larabee Adams) in The Magnificent Seven.

Shania Twain.
Yul Brynner in The Magnificent Seven.

But there has been little time for either line dancing or Western movies in recent weeks as JC’s former CEO embarked on a whistle-stop farewell tour of JC’s 13 offices in Aberdeen, Dundee, Edinburgh, Elgin, Forfar, Fraserburgh, Glasgow, Huntly, Inverness, Inverurie, London, Perth and Stirling.

Lynne Walker, Johnston Carmichael.

Ms Walker’s new role comes less than a year after she joined the JC  board.

She started as a newly qualified chartered accountant in the firm’s audit team 17 years ago.

After becoming audit director in 2014 she was promoted to oversee business advisory services, becoming head of business advisory in 2017 and partner in 2019.

Sandy’s retirement is the end of an era. He has been an extraordinary leader.”

JC said the promotions for Mr Houston and Ms Walker were part of its ongoing commitment to growing future leaders.

Mr Houston said: “Sandy’s retirement is the end of an era at Johnston Carmichael, and we wish him the very best for the next chapter of his life.

“He has been an extraordinary leader and inspiration to all in our business.”

