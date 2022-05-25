Oil and gas chaplain says windfall tax ‘not the answer’ as kirk votes in favour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil and gas chaplain says windfall tax ‘not the answer’ as kirk votes in favour

By Erikka Askeland
May 25, 2022, 6:00 am
CR0029314 Pound for Piper Memorial Trust (PFP), Piper Alpha memorial service at the memorial gardens at Hazlehead Park on Tuesday 6th July 2021. With the service conducted by Gordon Craig (Oil Chaplain). Pictured - Oil Chaplain Gordon Craig. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 06-07-2021`
CR0029314 Pound for Piper Memorial Trust (PFP), Piper Alpha memorial service at the memorial gardens at Hazlehead Park on Tuesday 6th July 2021. With the service conducted by Gordon Craig (Oil Chaplain). Pictured - Oil Chaplain Gordon Craig. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 06-07-2021`

The minister in charge of offering pastoral care and spiritual guidance to the UK oil and gas industry has rejected a motion by the Church of Scotland to back a windfall tax on the industry.

Gordon Craig, the UK oil and gas chaplain, said “something has to be done” for the poor and families facing huge increases in fuel bills but said he was “not at all certain a windfall tax is the answer”.

Rev Craig regularly visits offshore to meet the workforce.

Writing to the Press and Journal from an offshore visit, the Rev Craig’s statement came after the kirk joined those calling for a tax to be introduced to help tackle the “crisis of fuel poverty across the UK”.

The General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, currently taking place in Edinburgh,  overwhelmingly backed a motion calling for action from the UK Government amid concerns about the impact soaring bills are having on the poorest in society.

The motion, brought forward by Rev Mike Goss, was passed by 288 votes to 83.

Rev Goss, the minister of Barry Parish Church, which is linked with Carnoustie Church, Angus, spoke about the “huge scale of the money flowing into energy companies” at a time when “fuel poverty is a reality for people in our communities”.

His comments came as Jonathan Brearley, chief executive of the energy industry regulator Ofgem, warned MPs energy prices were set to rise further.

Ofgem chief executive Jonathan Brearley appearing before the business, energy and industrial strategy (Beis) committee in the House of Commons. Photo PA Wire

He expects the energy price cap to rise to somewhere “in the region of £2,800” in October which will add further pain to households caught up in a cost of living crisis.

Rev Goss said: “We need to recognise that our energy industries have been doing extremely well out of the current crisis, but fuel poverty is a reality for people in our communities, particularly for the poorest.

Rev Mike Goss speaks ahead of  the General Assembly of Church of Scotland backing a windfall tax to help tackle fuel poverty. Photo Andrew O’Brien.

“It is clear that the huge scale of the money flowing into energy companies is far beyond what they anticipated in their plans this year and next at a time when the poorest are being hurt by the bills that they face.

“We need to square that circle and we need to do that urgently, not wait for (bills to increase in) October or next year.

“There needs to be an urgent settlement to provide care for those who will literally be choosing to heat or eat.

“A one-off windfall tax is a means of being able to redistribute these huge profits in order to address the crisis of fuel poverty across the UK.”

Rev Craig, who is a minister of the Church of Scotland, admitted he “would have been surprised” if the assembly voted against the motion but argued that the industry should be able to invest the cash instead to “protect us from future fuel poverty”.

Assembly Hall on the Mound, Edinburgh.Photo by Jane Hobson/Shutterstock

He said: “The church has always had a duty to fight for the poor in society and I would have been surprised if the General Assembly had not voted for a windfall tax to be paid by the energy companies.

“The cost of fuel has reached a critical level for so many families that I believe something has to be done.

“However I am not at all certain a windfall tax is the answer.

“This year oil and gas companies will pay 20x more tax than last year – £7.8biillion, equivalent to £279 for every household in Britain.

“Last year when demand plummeted most energy companies made multi-billion pound losses which saw many households lose their gas supplier and a tax bill of £400m from the UK offshore energy sector.

“Nobody can deny that the need for renewable energy is critical but developing renewable and clean energy requires huge investment.

“We tend to forget the UK’s oil and gas companies do not set the price of energy and they have to manage the peaks and troughs of an unstable market.

“To invest in our future energy needs they need stability in the tax rate.

“We all need them to invest to protect us from future fuel poverty.”

The UK oil and gas chaplaincy was founded in the late 198os and offers support for people of “all faiths and none”.

Rev Craig regularly visits offshore to meet the workforce and holds an annual remembrance service at the Kirk of St Nicholas in Aberdeen for those who have lost loved ones in the industry and leads the memorial service to mark the Piper Alpha disaster of 1988.

The 2022 General Assembly began on Saturday  and will run until Thursday at the Assembly Hall.

