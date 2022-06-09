West Highlands gold mine hits the jackpot after record production

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Local Business

West Highlands gold mine hits the jackpot after record production

By Keith Findlay
June 9, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 9, 2022, 5:04 pm
Cononish, in the hills of Argyll, is Scotland's only commercial gold mine.
Cononish, in the hills of Argyll, is Scotland's only commercial gold mine.

Scottish gold and silver miner Scotgold Resources is producing record quantities of the precious metals from its operation at Cononish in Argyll.

The London-listed company said its strong output figures were expected to continue throughout this year.

Production during April and May totalled 1,984 ounces of gold and 10,810oz of silver, worth about £2.93 million and £190,000 respectively at today’s global market prices.

The firm said its “cut and fill stop mining” progressed well during April, May and into June, with a third stope targeted for Q3 2022.

A stope is a dugout tunnel or space containing the ore being mined.

Scotgold chief executive Phil Day said: “We are pleased to report that April and May have delivered record profitable gold production, a trend we expect to continue in June and the rest of 2022, in line with our mine schedule.

“Crucially, as we continue to develop the mine, and access areas to stope mine cut and fill, our mining visibility, mining efficiencies, gold grade definition and control further improve.”

Scotgold production

Mr Day said this put Scotland’s only commercial gold producer in an “ideal position” to implement processing plant and mine optimisation plans in pursuit of further growth.

The second half of 2022 will see Scotgold deliver step changes in performance, gold grade, stability of production and reduced costs per tonne of ore mining, he added.

Scotgold CEO Phil Day.

Scotgold’s Alternative Investment Market shares lifted nearly 3% to 72.5p after it said it notched up sales of £2.42m for 223 tons of gold concentrate in April and May.

The company also revealed it may exceed its second quarter production target of 2,600-3,200oz of gold.

Scotgold has to date drawn down nearly £2m of a £3m loan to fast-track optimisation initiatives in 2022-23.

It is more than 15 years since Scotgold unveiled plans to reopen an abandoned gold mine at Cononish, near Tyndrum, on the edge of Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park.

The firm had acquired the assets for £800,000 from the Swiss-based Oak Consortium and sought permission from the Crown Estate, owners of the rights to the gold, to lease the site.

Commercial production was supposed to start in late 2019 but Scotgold suffered delays relating to the management of excavated materials and drainage – and the target date was put back to May 2020.

That plan was scuppered by Covid-19, with construction and development grinding to a halt in March 2020.

The “first pour” of commercially produced gold was finally achieved on November 30 2020.

More targets

Coninish is only the start of Scotgold’s Scottish gold ambitions.

The company holds 13 lease option agreements covering an area of nearly 1,120 square miles of the central Highlands, mostly in rural Perthshire.

Three prospective areas close to Cononish have been identified and the firm intends to explore these during 2022 and 2023.

Is Scotland on the threshold of a gold bonanza?

Scotgold hits shipping snag amid tensions over Ukraine

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]