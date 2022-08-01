Aberdeen physiotherapy practice toasts 21st anniversary and record year

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Spear Physiotherapy, of Aberdeen, is celebrating its 21st anniversary by toasting 20% growth in patients numbers during the past year,

The business is now seeing more than 1,000 patients a month and has recruited a further four new physiotherapists during the past six months – bringing the firm’s total headcount to 19.

The practice was set up by physiotherapists Karen Young and Lesley Kay in 2001.

It specialises in injury and neurological rehabilitation, and performance profiling.

Spear now offers services across two clinics in the Granite City – at Aberdeen Sports Village and the Paul Lawrie Golf Centre, on South Deeside Road, and a third in nearby Westhill.

Demand for services up since Covid

Ms Young, a musculoskeletal physiotherapist, said: “In the initial stages of lockdown we had to remain closed.

“This enabled us to streamline all our clinic procedures to ensure all our efforts could be focused on delivering the highest quality physiotherapy to our patients.

“Since Covid, we have seen increased demand as patients struggle to access face-to-face services in the NHS.

Peak condition

“We find our patients are placing far more importance on keeping fit and healthy, and want to make the most out of life.

“They are seeking our help to keep their bodies in the best condition so they can fully enjoy all their hobbies and sporting activities.”

Ms Young was recently appointed to the board of the Musculoskeletal Partners Network (MPN) and is the only director based outside London.

MPN is the trade association committed to improving quality and raising standards in musculoskeletal medicine.

New website

Spear Physiotherapy has also launched a new website to support further growth of the business and make accessing treatments easier.

Ms Kay, a neurological physiotherapist, added: “We rehabilitate patients with highly skilled neuro physiotherapy, at the intensity required, back to their full potential.

“There are no problems, only solutions.”