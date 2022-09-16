Highland League clubs voted against five subs before season started – but league president raises mid-season rule change possibility

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Moving from three substitutes to five was rejected by Breedon Highland League clubs before the start of this season.

But league president George Manson believes the issue could be discussed again in the near future.

Earlier this week Forres Mechanics boss Steven MacDonald called for a change to allow sides to make five subs during a game.

Nine of MacDonald’s managerial counterparts also came out in support of a change.

In all four divisions of the SPFL, managers can make five alterations during 90 minutes and Highland League bosses will be able to do the same this weekend when in Scottish Cup first round action.

Manson revealed the matter was considered by the Highland League’s management committee this summer – but clubs voted against moving away from three subs.

He said: “It was something which was discussed at league management committee level before the season started.

“It was something that was available and a vote was taken and the vote was to stay with three subs.

“That was the league’s decision, but it’s been three months and I wouldn’t be surprised if it was mentioned at next month’s league management committee meeting and it may be debated again.

“If somebody wants to bring it up again, which I’m sure they will, then it’s there to be discussed.

“I think one of the issues when we discussed it previously was that you may require a bigger squad and times are tight.

“It was a close vote and if there is a change in opinion it is something that could be brought in mid-season.”