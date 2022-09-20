Aberdeen-based FirstGroup suffers share price fall after Greyhound property deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen-based FirstGroup suffers share price fall after Greyhound property deal

By Keith Findlay
September 20, 2022, 8:00 pm
FirsGroup announced the sale of its North American businesses, including Greyhound, last year.
Shares in transport giant FirstGroup slid nearly 3.5% to 120.7p today after it said it had agreed the sale of almost all of its remaining Greyhound US property portfolio.

The Aberdeen-based company collected £123 million from the deal.

It expects the sale of all but two of its Greyhound properties to Twenty Lake Holdings will complete in December.

Firm nets £140m in total from Greyhound asset deals

The bus and train group said that following the sale, its move to offload the last bits of the Greyhound business will be largely complete at a better-than-expected net value of more than £140m since the start of its financial year.

Chief executive Graham Sutherland added: “The sale of these residual Greyhound properties is another milestone in refocusing FirstGroup on our strong positions in bus and rail in the UK.”

FirstGroup announced last October that it was selling the Greyhound bus business in the US to German group FlixMobility for £151m.

Suitor walks out on £1.3bn-plus deal

International private equity house I Squared Capital Advisors recently walked away from a potential £1.3 billion-plus takeover of FirstGroup.

But the suitor also reported it could return to the negotiating table should circumstances change.

FTSE 250-listed FirstGroup revealed I Squared had raised its offer to £1.35 per share, from £1.18 previously, plus a further sum dependent on the outcome of an “earnout” linked to the sale of its First Transit subsidiary in North America, as well as net proceeds realised from “legacy assets and liabilities” of its former Greyhound business.

I Squared – operating from offices in London, Hong Kong, Singapore, New Delhi and Miami – had made previous approaches for the bus and rail firm, with FirstGroup twice asking for an extension to a “put up or shut up” deadline.

FirstGroup is the second-largest regional bus operator and biggest rail firm in the UK.

The company employs about 30,000 people and carries around 1.5m passengers across its networks every day.

Editor's Picks