Aberdeen kombucha firm plans new flavours after beating sales expectations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Local Business

Aberdeen kombucha firm plans new flavours after beating sales expectations

By Ian Forsyth
October 7, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: October 7, 2022, 11:59 am
l-r Ash Keenon and Chris Geary, the entrepreneurial duo behind Raw Culture.
l-r Ash Keenon and Chris Geary, the entrepreneurial duo behind Raw Culture.

A young north-east business specialising in brewing hop-infused kombucha, a sparkling tea-based soft drink, says it has smashed through its sales targets.

Raw Culture exceeded the targets threefold with support from Business Gateway.

Set up in February 2020, the firm produces authentic craft kombucha.

Founders Chris Geary and Ash Keenon, former oil and gas colleagues, spent lockdown developing their kombucha before officially launching their products in August 2021 after an initial soft launch.

Mr Geary said: “The food and drink sector in Aberdeen is a wonderfully-supportive environment. There are so many like-minded people willing to offer help.

“The pandemic presented many challenges, and Business Gateway pointed us in the right direction to get the support we needed. As a result, we strengthened our business plan and social media strategy.”

The business also benefited from access to Business Gateway’s wider network.

Kombucha firm has had expert help from business groups

Mr Geary and Mr Keenon were introduced to industry organisations, including Opportunity North East and Scotland Food & Drink, as well as a food and drink expert at Scottish Enterprise.

The founders are now focused on continued growth and recently attended a Business Boost Strategy workshop.

Mr Keenon added: “Although Covid-19 initially delayed our launch, we used this time to develop our products further and build a solid brand image. Lockdown forced us to take our time launching our product.

“However, it allowed us to build strong back-end business functions such as production procedures, processes and scalability – resulting in four great flavours of kombucha we are extremely proud of.

The range consists of The Original, Hopical Punch, Mangosaurus and Lemondrop.

Mr Keenon said: “We have brought it to market and are truly humbled with the reception. It has exceeded our expectations.

“We have smashed through our sales targets and completely underestimated the demand.”

Raw Culture was honoured for best new emerging product at the North East Scotland Food and Drink Awards 2022, and is a finalist in the 2023 Northern Star Business Awards in the start-up firm of the year category.

The business recently moved its operations to a 1,200sq ft base in Altens, Aberdeen.

Mr Keenan, left and Mr Geary have been swamped with demand for their kombucha.

Mr Geary said: “Our original location in Dyce was always temporary, with a year-long lease.

“So we started our search a few months ago to find a new headquarters and manufacturing hub, looking at premises across Aberdeenshire and the city until we found this new site.

“We recently finished a refurb and fit-out of a commercial refrigeration unit and production area at the new facility.”

We have smashed through our sales targets and completely underestimated the demand.”

Ash Keenan, co-founder and director, Raw Culture.

Raw Culture makes kombucha in batches of about 880 gallons, equating to 12,000 units or 3,000 cans of each flavour.

Mr Geary added: “Our production runs are increasing as demand for our product grows.

“We aim to be running at capacity in the next 12 months and we’ve some new flavours in the pipeline.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Local Business

Glenmore Campsite. Picture by Sandy McCook
Aviemore and Glenmore Community Trust consider options over campsite lease
solar panels and wind generators under blue sky on sunset; Shutterstock ID 189644279; purchase_order: ; job:
Energy firm working on plans for new Aberdeenshire wind and solar farm
2
Dolphin Drilling's new home at Emerson House, D2 Business Park, Aberdeen.
Dolphin Drilling dives into office relocation in Aberdeen
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Drum Property Group annual results Picture shows; Drum's Buchanan Wharf development in Glasgow. Glasgow. Supplied by Drum Property Group Date; Unknown
Aberdeen property group Drum cashing in on central belt work
A Generic Photo of line-up of craft beers. See PA Feature DRINK Craft Beer. Picture credit should read: PA Photo/iStock. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature DRINK Craft Beer.
North brewing deals and pub sale highlight resilient interest in beer
BrewDog's craft beer board at the company's site in Columbus, Ohio, in the US.
BrewDog no longer the young upstart as it seeks to break into world's five…
To go with story by Keith Findlay. AAB promotions Picture shows; l-r Steven Fraser, managing partner, Aberdeen, Callum Gray, partner and Graeme Allan, chief executive, all of AAB Group.. don't know. Supplied by Designtastic Date; Unknown
From graduate recruits to partners in Aberdeen firm AAB
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Hardies acquires BDG Thomson Gray Picture shows; Hardies senior partner Danny McArthur and Shirley Thomson of BDG Thomson Gray. Aberdeen. Supplied by Liquorice Media Date; Unknown
Hardies swoops for historic Aberdeen firm of quantity surveyors
Dave Grant, MD at Fierce Beer.
Dave Grant: Local, nimble breweries win every time in 'new' market
To go with story by Keith Findlay. small business focus Picture shows; Eilidh Ross, crofting law consultant, Camus Consulting. don't know. Supplied by Federation of Small Businesses Date; Unknown
Down on the croft with specialist lawyer Eilidh Ross

Most Read

1
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has been banned for eight games by the SFA - with six games to be served immediately - and we think it's harsh. So much so, we've created these masks for fans to wear at Tannadice!
DOWNLOAD HERE: Show your support for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin by wearing our ‘BANNED’…
2
The North of Scotland Texel club flock competition winner, Graham Morrison, Inchbruich Farm, Cornhill. Picture by Jim Irvine 12-1-18
Sheep farmer’s drunken assault on partner after day at Keith Show
3
Firefighters were at Altens recycling centre for five days. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.
Altens recycling centre to be demolished with misplaced battery blamed as likely cause for…
4
Shaun Groves threatened to slit a bookie's throat when she refused his bet on a horse.
Gambler threatened to cut bookie’s throat after she refused to take a bet
5
Georgina Sutherland, her four children and partner were left at the start of their holiday with no luggage. Image: DCT Media.
Airline leaves 90 suitcases behind amid claims Aberdeen’s runway was ‘too short’
2
6
Katie Gregson-MacLeod
Inverness TikTok sensation Katie Gregson-MacLeod teams up with Adele’s producer to rework viral hit…
7
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court Picture shows; Erica Spink KA Buchan stole from B&M Home Store in Elgin.. Elgin. Supplied by Google Maps/ Facebook/DCT Design Team Date; Unknown
Cash-strapped mum took baby son on shoplifting spree
8
Garthdee Community Councillor Margaret Forrest, pictured with her husband Gavin, is furious with First Bus about the way they're serving the Garthdee community. Photo: Kami Thomson.
Garthdee residents ‘suffering greatly’ due to busy First Bus services
9
Head of cinema Colin Farquhar outside Belmont Filmhouse last year. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson
‘I feel like I’ve had a part removed’: Belmont Filmhouse boss pays tribute after…

More from Press and Journal

Mariah Johnstone has been reported missing. Supplied by Police.
Appeal launched for missing 14-year-old Aberdeen girl
Nature Watch: Nature red in tooth and claw at St Cyrus beach
Lisa Williams won the World Porridge Making Championship in 2019. Pic: James Ross.
Lisa Williams knows her oats as she prepares to defend World Porridge Making Championship…
Jordan White tussles with Ryan Porteous.
Jordan White insists Ross County have what it takes to recover from chastening Motherwell…
Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson. (Photo by Kenny Elrick)
Turriff United boss Dean Donaldson insists his players can handle tough lessons
Sofie Hagen brought her new show Fat Jokes to Aberdeen.
REVIEW: Joyous punchlines courtesy of Sofie Hagen at The Lemon Tree
The Loch Frisa docks in Craignure, Mull. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Whisky barrels over children? CalMac timetable cautiously accepted by Mull and Iona users, but…
Children from across Scotland illustrated Archie Foundation's colourful new book. This image is by Maisie at St Cyrus Primary, Aberdeenshire.
GALLERY: Archie Foundation mascot is brought to life in new book illustrated by local…
Tom Ritchie made his Peterhead debut against Montrose last weekend. Photos by Duncan Brown
Aberdeen goalkeeper Tom Ritchie looks to Ryan Duncan example during Peterhead loan spell
The Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Driverless Machiney lost its route on its big launch day.
What a week: Tories do a U-turn and a Highland bus can't find the…

Editor's Picks