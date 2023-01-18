North-east fishing skipper stars in conservation group cookbook

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead trawlerman Colin Stephen features in the latest edition of a digital cookbook aimed at promoting sustainable fishing practices.

The Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) Ocean Cookbook is a collection of sustainable seafood recipes from chefs around the world.

The mouthwatering dishes were expertly photographed by renowned food photographer David Loftus.

Now in its third edition, the book aims to raise awareness of responsibly caught seafood “at a time of year when many people are looking for healthy, affordable and sustainable options as part of their new year’s resolutions”.

Mr Stephen, who skippers the Harvest Hope, contributed information about coley.

Also known as saithe or coalfish, coley was the basis for a UK recipe created by Cornish chef James Strawbridge.

The first three months of the year are the best for catching coley, as this is when they tend to be found in big shoals, Mr Stephen said.

He added: “Anyone with a sensible head on the shoulder has to do what is sustainable for the stock.

“It’s your future you are working with and gambling with – why jeopardise it? You have to think about the long term.”

It’s been a way of life from when I was a schoolchild and went out on the krill boats.” Colin Stephen, skipper, Harvest Hope.

Mr Stephen started fishing straight from school, like his father, grandfather and brother.

“With this job you are always learning,” he said, adding: “I’ve been at sea all my life but something new will crop up on every trip and I’ll take something from that.

“We were brought up in Boddam, next to Peterhead.

Pelagic fisheries leave a low carbon footprint

“If you stepped out of the house, you stepped into the sea. The small harbour is where we used to live.

“It’s been a way of life from when I was a schoolchild and went out on the krill boats.

“This is what I always wanted to do and I don’t see myself doing anything else.”

Krill boats sparked love of fishing

The blue MSC ecolabel is the world’s most recognised ecolabel for sustainable seafood.

All of the cookbook recipes were created using seafood from MSC-certified fisheries, including those for hake, tuna, mussels and haddock.

The fishers who caught the seafood feature alongside the chefs.

Mr Strawbridge visited Shetland last year to create a series of recipes using crab and scallops for the MSC’s Sustainable Seafood Week.

It was during his time in the Northern Isles that he experimented with cooking coley.

“MSC coley, aka saithe, is a great sustainable choice for white-fish,” the chef and MSC UK ambassador said, adding: “Although often overlooked, coley has a delicate, sweet flavour and light texture that pairs well with seasonal winter veg and a herby crumb.

“When you choose seafood with the blue MSC ecolabel, it means you’re supporting fishermen who are helping to keep the seafood you love on your plate, forever.”

MSC UK and Ireland programme director George Clark said: “With the cost of living soaring, consumers are looking for white-fish alternatives for tasty family fish suppers.

“Coley is a fantastic and versatile fish and can be a more affordable option for a fish pie or baked fish.”

By choosing MSC-certified coley, consumers are supporting UK fishing, while also ensuring their seafood is sustainable and not contributing to overfishing,” Mr Clark said, adding: “We should all be eating more of this great fish.”