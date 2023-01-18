North-east fishing skipper stars in conservation group cookbook

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
North-east fishing skipper stars in conservation group cookbook

By Keith Findlay
January 18, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: January 18, 2023, 7:44 pm
Fishing skipper Colin Stephen contributed his expert knowledge for a new cookbook. Image: Nigel Millard
Fishing skipper Colin Stephen contributed his expert knowledge for a new cookbook. Image: Nigel Millard

Peterhead trawlerman Colin Stephen features in the latest edition of a digital cookbook aimed at promoting sustainable fishing practices.

The Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) Ocean Cookbook is a collection of sustainable seafood recipes from chefs around the world.

The mouthwatering dishes were expertly photographed by renowned food photographer David Loftus.

Filleting a North Sea coley. Image: Simon Walton

Now in its third edition, the book aims to raise awareness of responsibly caught seafood “at a time of year when many people are looking for healthy, affordable and sustainable options as part of their new year’s resolutions”.

Mr Stephen, who skippers the Harvest Hope, contributed information about coley.

Also known as saithe or coalfish, coley was the basis for a UK recipe created by Cornish chef James Strawbridge.

Steamed coley with winter vegetables, by James Strawbridge, is among the recipes in Marine Stewardship Council’s latest digital cookbook. Image: David Loftus

The first three months of the year are the best for catching coley, as this is when they tend to be found in big shoals, Mr Stephen said.

He added: “Anyone with a sensible head on the shoulder has to do what is sustainable for the stock.

“It’s your future you are working with and gambling with – why jeopardise it? You have to think about the long term.”

It’s been a way of life from when I was a schoolchild and went out on the krill boats.”

Colin Stephen, skipper, Harvest Hope.

Mr Stephen started fishing straight from school, like his father, grandfather and brother.

“With this job you are always learning,” he said, adding: “I’ve been at sea all my life but something new will crop up on every trip and I’ll take something from that.

“We were brought up in Boddam, next to Peterhead.

Pelagic fisheries leave a low carbon footprint

“If you stepped out of the house, you stepped into the sea. The small harbour is where we used to live.

“It’s been a way of life from when I was a schoolchild and went out on the krill boats.

“This is what I always wanted to do and I don’t see myself doing anything else.”

Krill boats sparked love of fishing

The blue MSC ecolabel is the world’s most recognised ecolabel for sustainable seafood.

All of the cookbook recipes were created using seafood from MSC-certified fisheries, including those for hake, tuna, mussels and haddock.

The fishers who caught the seafood feature alongside the chefs.

Mr Strawbridge visited Shetland last year to create a series of recipes using crab and scallops for the MSC’s Sustainable Seafood Week.

It was during his time in the Northern Isles that he experimented with cooking coley.

Chef James Strawbridge. Image: David Loftus

“MSC coley, aka saithe, is a great sustainable choice for white-fish,” the chef and MSC UK ambassador said, adding: “Although often overlooked, coley has a delicate, sweet flavour and light texture that pairs well with seasonal winter veg and a herby crumb.

“When you choose seafood with the blue MSC ecolabel, it means you’re supporting fishermen who are helping to keep the seafood you love on your plate, forever.”

Fish and chips.
Traditional fish suppers and getting more expensive. Is there an alternative fish? Image: Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

MSC UK and Ireland programme director George Clark said: “With the cost of living soaring, consumers are looking for white-fish alternatives for tasty family fish suppers.

“Coley is a fantastic and versatile fish and can be a more affordable option for a fish pie or baked fish.”

By choosing MSC-certified coley, consumers are supporting UK fishing, while also ensuring their seafood is sustainable and not contributing to overfishing,” Mr Clark said, adding: “We should all be eating more of this great fish.”

