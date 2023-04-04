Apollo moves to break deadlock with final takeover bid for Wood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Apollo moves to break deadlock with final takeover bid for Wood

Wood Group coyly said it will 'continue to engage with its shareholders' as it mulls the offer

By Hamish Penman
Wood HQ in Aberdeen
Analysts have suggested that management “must be coming under pressure to sell” given the poor performance of shares of late. Image: DC Thomson

US private-equity firm Apollo has made a fresh, “compelling” takeover approach for Aberdeen’s Wood Group.

After “careful consideration”, and in a bid to reach “a definitive conclusion”, Apollo submitted a fifth, and final, offer on Tuesday.

In an update, the fund said the latest approach is based on a final price of 240 pence per share, up from the 237p previously tabled.

Decisively named the “final proposal”, the offer represents a 59% premium on the “closing undisturbed share price” of 151p, as of February 21, Apollo said.

It claims the move is also a 20% premium on the initial proposal, of 200p per share, lodged on January 11.

According to reports, the offer from the New York-based fund values Wood at around £1.66 billion.

READ: ANALYSIS What does it matter if Wood is bought out?

In a statement, Wood said it “notes the announcement” made by Apollo, and its board will “will continue to engage with its shareholders”.

The company added: “There can be no certainty that an offer will be made. Further announcements will be made as appropriate.”

Back and forth

Scottish energy services giant Wood has knocked back numerous takeover bids from Apollo in recent weeks, with the company repeatedly stating that they undervalue the firm.

An offer was of 237p per share, valuing Wood at $1.98bn (£1.64bn), was made early last month, but was subsequently rejected.

According to Apollo, this latest bid “would provide a compelling opportunity for Wood’s shareholders to monetise their holdings in Wood for cash at a highly attractive valuation which is also at a significant premium to its recent and undisturbed share price, eliminating the inevitable execution risk and uncertainty associated with delivering Wood’s refreshed strategy”.

The fund added: “Apollo looks forward to engaging constructively with the Board of Wood to finalise the terms of a recommended transaction to be put forward to Wood’s shareholders.”

It is the first time Apollo has spoken publicly about the takeover bids, made “on behalf of certain investment funds managed by it”.

Rumours begun to circulate on Tuesday afternoon that the firm was preparing a sweetened offer for Wood, in an effort to break the deadlock that risked thwarting the deal.

Shares in London-listed Wood closed at around 2.25% down to 200p on Tuesday giving it a current market value of just over £1.4bn.

That is due in part to stakes in the company soaring in February after news about the approach from Apollo was made public.

Publishing its full year results last week, Wood revealed losses for 2022 of $694.5m, more than quadruple the 2021 losses of $172m.

Analysts have forecasted that management “must be coming under pressure to sell” given the poor performance of shares of late, with the company conceding it has “not delivered for our shareholders in recent years”.

 
























