Missing Ellon teenager found ‘safe and well’

A 13-year-old girl reported missing in Ellon has been found “safe and well”.

Mya Shand was last seen in the town at about 5pm on Monday.

Police launched an online appeal for information about the 13-year-old’s whereabouts.

Officers have confirmed Mya has been found and have thanked the public for their assistance.

Missing People operate a free confidential helpline for anyone who is thinking of going missing, is currently missing, or has friends or family who are missing.

Phone or text the service on 116 000.