FG Burnett announces retirement of long-serving industrial property expert Graeme Watt

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

One of Aberdeen’s leading commercial property experts, Graeme Watt, has retired after 42 years with FG Burnett.

Mr Watt, 58, joined the business in 1981 and progressed to become a shareholding director.

He is best known for his expertise and vast experience in the industrial property sector.

Significant contribution

Managing director Richard Noble said Mr Watt’s contribution to the success of FG Burnett over the past four decades had been significant, adding: “The team wish him all the very best in his next chapter.

“Seasoned agency campaigner Jon Nesbitt has picked up Graeme’s mandates and will continue to develop our industrial book”.

FG Burnett also announced the promotion of building consultancy director Iona Foubister to the board..

Ms Foubister joined the business in 2013 as a building surveying graduate from Robert Gordon University and has progressed steadily through the ranks.

Energy ‘a real growth area’

Mr Noble added: “As well as advising clients in relation to our established building consultancy service lines, Iona heads up our energy team which is a real growth area for us. This is an exciting time for FG Burnett”.

FG Burnett boardroom team is now comprised of Jon Nesbitt, Graeme Nisbet, Richard Noble, Richard Foster, Iona Foubister and Jim Johnstone.

The Aberdeen-based company was founded more than 60 years ago. Its specialisms include acquisitions, sales and lettings, commercial valuations, consultancy services and lease advisory, property management, and business rates and taxation work.