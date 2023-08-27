Holland and Barrett store in Bon Accord Centre to close

In yet another blow for Aberdeen’s retail space, health food store Holland and Barrett is to close its Bon Accord store.

The store located in the former St Nicholas Centre between Office and WH Smith and is one of three stores in and around the city.

It is one of 19 units in that section of the Bon Accord Centre, which has only three empty units.

Passersby could see a sign up in the shop window announcing the shop would be closing soon, however an exact date has not been set.

Shoppers will can still access products at Holland and Barrett stores in the Trinity Centre and the Danestone Tesco in Bridge of Don.

This is low compared to the larger section of the centre which has been hit hard with stores closing with the latest being clothing store Jack Wills and jewellers Chisholm Hunter.

The centre itself was recently bought over in a multi-million-pound deal, while the Trinity Centre is still on the market.

A recent deep dive into the health of Aberdeen’s shopping centre revealed tough times ahead.