Typhoon jets soar across the sky in evening flypast over RAF Lossiemouth

Three Typhoon jets soared over Lossiemouth as part of an evening flyover.

RAF Lossiemouth is the only base in Scotland operating the UK’s quick reaction alert system and is ready to launch Typhoon jets at a moment’s notice.

These jets can reach a speed of more than 1,500 miles per hour, creating a lot of noise within the surrounding area.

Team Lossie is currently made up of four Typhoon combat aircraft squadrons with talented and highly skilled pilots at the helm as showcased in this evening’s flypast.

The flypast consisted of two Typhoon jets flying west to east past the base while another jet flew north to south, showcasing the incredible speed and aerodynamics of the aircraft.

Although the skies were grey and cloudy the tail fire from one of the jets can be clearly seen as it flew over the base.

RAF Lossiemouth had prewarned of noise during the event, which is common with the sheer speed of the jets.

The flypast happened because of an event that was taking place at the base.