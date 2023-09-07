Typhoon jets soar across the sky in evening flypast over RAF Lossiemouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Typhoon jets soar across the sky in evening flypast over RAF Lossiemouth

Three Typhoons from the Royal Air Force's quick alert reaction squad took part in the evening flypast.

By Ross Hempseed
The Typhoons in close formation. Image: Jasperimage.
The Typhoons in close formation. Image: Jasperimage.

Three Typhoon jets soared over Lossiemouth as part of an evening flyover.

RAF Lossiemouth is the only base in Scotland operating the UK’s quick reaction alert system and is ready to launch Typhoon jets at a moment’s notice.

These jets can reach a speed of more than 1,500 miles per hour, creating a lot of noise within the surrounding area.

Team Lossie is currently made up of four Typhoon combat aircraft squadrons with talented and highly skilled pilots at the helm as showcased in this evening’s flypast.

The flypast consisted of two Typhoon jets flying west to east past the base while another jet flew north to south, showcasing the incredible speed and aerodynamics of the aircraft.

The jet tail fire can be seen as it zipped across the sky. Image: Jasperimage.

Although the skies were grey and cloudy the tail fire from one of the jets can be clearly seen as it flew over the base.

RAF Lossiemouth had prewarned of noise during the event, which is common with the sheer speed of the jets.

The flypast happened because of an event that was taking place at the base.

Two Typhoon jets in flight. Image: Jasperimage.

