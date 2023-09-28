Aberdeen audience hears from UK’s monetary policy chief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen audience hears from UK’s monetary policy chief

But Andrew Bailey didn't give anything away on the likely direction of interest rates.

By Keith Findlay
l-r Bank of England agent for Scotland Will Dowson, IoD Aberdeen and Grampian chairwoman Sarah Downs; Africulture Network chairwoman Mavis Anagboso, Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey; RGU principal and vice-chancellor Steve Olivier and RGU energy transition director Paul de Leeuw. Image: Martin Parker/RGU

The governor of the Bank of England gave no monetary policy secrets away during a visit to Aberdeen.

But he did enlighten an audience of business and education professionals about the factors driving interest rates.

Andrew Bailey met members of the Institute of Directors (IoD) and the Africulture Network, a group dedicated to improving cultural diversity in Scotland, alongside leading academics and administrators at the event hosted by Robert Gordon University (RGU).

Where will interest rates go next?Governor gives nothing away

Last week, the Bank surprised many keen monetary policy-watchers by holding interest rates at 5.25%, ending a long run of monthly increases.

Mr Bailey gave no hint during his visit to Aberdeen about where interest rates will go next, although many experts expect another rise.

But he did do a good job of explaining how the Bank, through its manipulation of interest rates, seeks to meet its long-standing target of keeping inflation at 2%.

Sara Downs, of the Institute of Directors Scotland.
Sarah Downs: “Bringing together leaders from business, academia and monetary policy was a great opportunity to focus on what matters.”

Those attending were keen to discuss how the outlook for conditions to invest and grow will improve.

IoD Aberdeen and Grampian chairwoman Sarah Downs said: “The UK economy has been facing some unprecedented pressures in recent months and years which creates a challenging environment for business growth.

‘Great opportunity’

“Bringing together leaders from business, academia and monetary policy was a great opportunity to focus on what matters and influence positive change. We are pleased Andrew came to speak with us in an event specifically designed to provide the Bank of England with some real insight into the issues facing people and the fortunes of the north-east of Scotland.”

RGU principal and vice-chancellor Steve Olivier said: “Delegates enjoyed key insights into the economic issues that face businesses here in the north-east.”

Professor Olivier added: “RGU is committed to driving economic growth in the region and hosting events like these provides the opportunity of bringing together a range of influential stakeholders who can share invaluable expertise.”

Africulture Network chairwoman Mavis Anagboso said it was “great to see” the Bank “listening to and connecting with the community it serves”.

Mavis Anagboso. Image: LinkedIn

Asked about his visit to the Granite City, Mr Bailey said: “Meeting and speaking to businesses and the wider community is central to the Bank of England’s work.

“Through the Bank’s agency in Scotland, led by Will Dowson, we do get a good picture on local plans for jobs, investment and exports, as well as what people think about the broader economic outlook.”

Conversation